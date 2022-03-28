ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Branch’s all-time leading receiver makes college decision

By Josh Frketic
 2 days ago

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – West Branch senior wide receiver Nick Wilson will continue his playing and academic career at Washington & Jefferson, he announced via social media.

Wilson is the Warriors all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

He finished with 1,385 yards receiving this year and 22 touchdowns and will graduate with five school records.

Wilson helped lead West Branch to a perfect regular season, and Eastern Buckeye Conference championship and a trip to the Regional Championship this past year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Poland walk-off homer stuns Hubbard

Mary Brant hit a walk-off two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning as Poland rallied past Hubbard 2-1 Wednesday afternoon.
