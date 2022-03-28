West Branch’s all-time leading receiver makes college decision

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – West Branch senior wide receiver Nick Wilson will continue his playing and academic career at Washington & Jefferson, he announced via social media.

Wilson is the Warriors all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

He finished with 1,385 yards receiving this year and 22 touchdowns and will graduate with five school records.

Wilson helped lead West Branch to a perfect regular season, and Eastern Buckeye Conference championship and a trip to the Regional Championship this past year.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.