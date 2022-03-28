In first public campaign event for Berkshire DA, Sullivan attacks Harrington’s record, says he would re-instate cash bail and prosecute lesser offenses
Attorney Robert Sullivan held a press conference in Pittsfield, Massachusetts Monday to officially announce his run for Berkshire District Attorney. Sullivan, once a Berkshire Assistant District Attorney under former longtime DA David Capeless, told reporters in Park Square that his campaign is a bid to remove politics from the DA’s...www.wamc.org
