DeSantis Signs “Don’t Say Gay or Trans” Bill

Former Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard took to Twitter on Thursday to amplify right-wing attacks on Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson. "In order to have a Supreme Court committed to protecting the rights of all Americans, including women, every justice needs to understand there is such a thing as a woman, as distinct from a man," the former House representative from Hawaii tweeted. "Yet when asked to define the word 'woman,' Supreme court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson said, 'I don't know.' The hypocrisy and absurdity of this is that she was nominated by President Biden in large part because she is a woman."

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO