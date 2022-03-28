Josh Reddick’s Memorial mansion on the market for $2.69 million

The Houston Astros enter the 2022 MLB season looking to defend their turf once again in the American League West. It’s a division that the Astros have won in four of the last five seasons, though the Seattle Mariners at least pushed Houston a bit this past year, securing 90 victories. The Mariners and Los Angeles Angels each seemingly made strides forward this offseason while the Astros didn’t make many noteworthy moves. However, the roster is still complete with names from the recent World Series team, such as Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and Justin Verlander. That said, there remain some question marks on the depth chart ahead of the 2022 MLB season. Can Verlander, who hasn’t pitched in nearly two years, return to his usual excellent form? Can Alex Bregman, who has succumbed to injuries in recent years, stay on the field? Which young starting pitcher will step up for the Astros in 2022? Some of these questions will need to be answered one way or the other if Houston is to rise to the top of the division once again. Here are the three biggest questions facing the Astros in 2022.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO