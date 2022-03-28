ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Legislature will hold veto override session over congressional maps

By Shannon Heckt
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Legislature will hold a veto override session in an attempt to undo Governor John Bel Edwards’ veto of the congressional map passed in the...

