Connecticut State

Divide in CT legislature over whether gun violence is a ‘public health crisis’

By Ken Dixon
Register Citizen
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirearms enthusiasts warned on Monday that proposals to create a Council on Gun Violence Prevention would threaten their constitutional rights. The bill, which would also declare gun violence a public health crisis in the state, illustrated a rift between Republicans and Democrats on the General Assembly’s Public Health Committee as it...

www.registercitizen.com

Comments / 6

Benji Dubbz
2d ago

it's more like you have no self defence laws here. it's not a gun problem it's a systemic problem.

Reply
3
