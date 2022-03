Quality Journalism for Critical Times Lawmakers and Gov. Ron DeSantis have ushered in a new statewide testing system in Florida, but myriad questions remain about how the so-called “progress monitoring” system will work. From how much time students and teachers will spend on the new methods and exams to how the system will gel with federal testing requirements, Florida will […] The post FL will have a new statewide assessment system but hurdles lie ahead appeared first on Florida Phoenix.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO