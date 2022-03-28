ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anniston, AL

Sherry Blanton’s – “I Have A Pot Problem” in Anniston

By Local Events
Calhoun County Journal
Calhoun County Journal
 2 days ago

On Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at 2pm Sherry Blanton will present “I Have A Pot Problem” at the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County .  Sherry enjoys creating beautiful gardens. She is as enthusiastic about the containers as she is about the plants! Learn how satisfying it s to garden in containers!  This event is free and open to the public. The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.

Comments / 0

Calhoun County Journal
Calhoun County Journal

6K+

Followers

1K+

Posts

544K+

Views

Related
Calhoun County Journal

Spring Break in Anniston

City of Anniston PIO, Jackson Hodges, shared some fun and exciting spring break news for local youth!. The Parks & Recreation Department (PARD) has a full slate of fun activities, games, and more planned for next week! So, be sure to share the attached flier with anyone looking for some spring time fun for their children!
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Find the Eggs all April at the at the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County

All during the month of April Easter eggs will be hidden in the Children’s department of the library. If children find them they can exchange them at the circulation desk for prizes. This event is free for children. The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County. the library is open from 8:30 am to 6:00 pm Monday thru Friday. They are open 1:30 pm – 5:00 pm Saturdays and Sundays.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Anniston Star

City Hall will return to Anniston’s downtown

Anniston’s City Hall for the 21st century will be a downtown landmark built at the dawn of the 20th. City officials Tuesday evening announced the city would use money from a general obligation bond to renovate and repurpose the federal building at 12th and Noble into a full-purpose City Hall, complete with City Council meeting chambers.
ANNISTON, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Calhoun County, AL
Government
Anniston, AL
Government
City
Anniston, AL
County
Calhoun County, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Calhoun County Journal

Oxford to Host Muscogee Nation Festival at Choccolocco Park

Oxford City Spokeswoman, Lorie Denton shared that the Muscogee Nation will be returning to their native homeland on the grounds of Choccolocco Park April 8-9. The city of Oxford is excited to host this festival to provide the Muscogee Nation an opportunity to educate our region about their history in Calhoun County. The event, called Reyicepes (pronounced thlē-yā-jē-béz) is free and open to the public. Oxford Mayor Alton Craft says, “We are thrilled to have such a great working relationship with the Muscogee Nation and can’t wait for others across our region to learn more about them and their culture.”
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Scooter’s Coffee Celebrates in Anniston

On Friday, March 18, 2022 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm Scooter’s Coffee will hold a grand opening day in Anniston! While they have been open for a short time now this is their official grand opening. This event is hosted by Scooter’s Coffee at 3206 McClellan Blvd, Anniston, AL 36201. Join them as they celebrate the Grand Opening of thier new Anniston, AL location on March 18, 2022! Half off any drink on our mobile app! Get the app: http://onelink.to/scooterscoffee. Collect Smiles, earn free drinks!
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Sassy Tails Outreach Program Equestrian Event in Anniston

On Saturday, April 2, 2022 you can support a worthwhile cause and an amazing group of children. The Back Country Horsemen of America – Alabama – McClellan Chapter at Camp McClellan Horse Trails, located on Mud Hole Rd, invite you to an equestrian event. From 10:00 am to 2:00pm Sassy Tails outreach program for children with Different Abilities would like to invite you to this Equestrian event. They will be riding, brushing and even painting a pony!
ANNISTON, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
Calhoun County Journal

Video Game Trivia Night at the Anniston Library

On Thursday, April 7, 2022 come test your video game knowledge at the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County at 6:00 pm. This event is free and open to the public. Each month’s trivia topic will change. The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of […]
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Darkhorse Saloon in Anniston Plans Bke Night

Thursday, April 7, 2022 is Bike Night at the Darkhorse Saloon. Doors open at 5:00 pm, free food at 7:00 pm, and live music starts at 8:00 pm. Come enjoy the kick off event and listen to featured artists “Bryce Reeg Dayton Olson.” Located at 1113 Noble St, Anniston, AL 36201 the Darkhorse Saloon is family owned and family run! Military and Veterans welcome! Stop in for some of the best drink specials in Anniston.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun County Journal

April Warehouse Event in Anniston

On April 8, 2022 Heifer Pleasewill have a Warehouse event at 1110 Jones Rd, Anniston, AL 36207. This is a public event that is back & better than ever!! The warehouse is back to being open once weekend per month, and tis owners have stated “Lemme Tell Y’all… it’s Gonna Be a BLAST! Come out for […]
ANNISTON, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Calhoun County Journal

Hades Hounds Holds Benefit in Oxford

On Saturday, April 2, 2022 Hades Hounds will hold a benefit at Hooligan Harley-Davidson.  This event will be from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm. The Surface Dwellers are coming all the way from Tennessee!! You do not want to miss this!! Hades Hounds will also be cooking up some Hot Dogs and Burgers with their legendary […]
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Downtown Strategic Vision Meeting in Jacksonville

Jacksonville City leaders will host a Downtown Strategic Vision Follow-up Meeting for the community on Thursday, March 31 from 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm at the Jacksonville Public Library, 200 Pelham Road South. Come share your thoughts and ideas about recommended actions and goals for improving Jacksonville’s Downtown Square Overlay District and help us take […]
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Flooded Roads Still Impassable in Oxford

The Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency has noted that there are still roads the cannot be driven at this time.  There are still some areas throughout Calhoun County that may be covered in floodwater. As of 9:00 am today, these areas in Oxford were still deemed impassable:  Mellon Bridge Rd Boiling Springs Rd Horse Block […]
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Calhoun County Journal

Anniston, AL
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
544K+
Views
ABOUT

The Calhoun County Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy