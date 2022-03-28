ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Let's Buy an Island Co-Founder Talks Crowdsourcing a Micronation

Marshall Mayer, the co-founder of the Let's Buy an Island crowdsourcing campaign, joined Cheddar News to discuss purchasing of the Coffee Caye Island off the coast of Belize, building it into its own micronation, and what challenges he's faced in this process. "First of all we recognize where we are. We know we're in Belize, we're not, you know, we have no ambitions beyond the fun of this project," he said. "When it comes to actually creating this sort of thing, most of the people that started this project myself included are dedicated world travelers. We love going to sort of the unique and strange around the world and getting to know interesting cultures and interesting areas.

Cheddar News

Green Battery Materials Maker Nouveau Monde Graphite Aims to Power Energy Revolution

Nouveau Monde Graphite says it wants to power the sustainable energy revolution. The Canadian company is developing carbon-neutral battery materials to serve the growing EV and cleantech markets and is doing so via a mining and manufacturing operation in Quebec. Eric Desaulniers, founder, president & CEO of Nouveau Monde Graphite, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Cheddar News

Tesla Seeks 2nd Stock Split in Less Than 2 Years

Shares of Tesla jumped at the opening bell Monday after the electric car maker announced its second stock split in less than two years. The company said in a regulatory filing, and also in a tweet, that it plans to make a request at an upcoming annual shareholders meeting to increase its number of authorized shares so that it can split the stock in the form of a dividend.
STOCKS
Cheddar News

Is The Housing Boom Slowing Down?

Is the housing boom coming to an end? New home sales in February fell for a second straight month as mortgage rates and house prices rise. This comes as the Fed prepares to hike interest rates more aggressively to fight inflation, potentially kicking off a cooldown in the real estate market. Mark Fleming, Chief Economist of First American, explains why new home sales isn't the full picture.
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Breaking Down Moderna Seeking COVID Vaccine Approval for Kids Under 6

Moderna announced it's seeking emergency use approval for its COVID-19 vaccine from the FDA for children under 6 years old. A former FDA associate commissioner and the president and co-founder of the Center for Medicine in the Public Interest (CMPI) Peter Pitts joined Cheddar News to talk about the timeline, benefits, and risks that come with the approval of the vaccine. "We want to protect their parents and their grandparents and their caregivers and their daycare providers, so it's all about protecting not just the kids but all around the people that are surrounding those kids," he said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Cheddar News

Bitcoin & Other Major Cryptocurrencies Are Rallying

Bitcoin surged to its highest level on Monday since January 2nd. The gains also come after a late Sunday rally for the cryptocurrency, when it surpassed the key price of $45,000, and also turned positive for 2022. Matt Hougan, CIO of Bitwise Asset Fund, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss what is behind the recent rallies for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Minut tells your Airbnb guests to keep it down, already, sheesh

“I was talking with one of the first employees at Airbnb, when they were at Y Combinator. Even in the very early days, they had an issue: When people are renting out their apartments they have a monitoring need. There was no other option but to put up cameras, and that was turning into a big problem for Airbnb,” Nils Mattisson, co-founder and CEO of Minut, explains where the idea came from. “Years later, that idea came back to me. Having been at Apple and having worked with a lot of technologies that were ahead of the times, in terms of combining machine learning and privacy. I first saw how these two came together and how we would be able to solve this problem and balance monitoring and privacy in a good way. So that was the original seed and where we’ve come back to now, almost 10 years later.”
APPLE
Cheddar News

Consumer Sentiment Turns Negative but Recession May Not Be Inevitable

A month into Russia's invasion of Ukraine leading to rising gas prices and supply chain issues, the U.S. consumer is focusing on concerns over rising inflation. Jesse Wheeler, an economic analyst for Morning Consult, joined Cheddar News to talk about consumer confidence and the potential for a recession. "Consumer sentiment has really soured forecasters across the board, have lowered their expectations for real GDP growth for the U.S. this year, increased their expectations for interest rates and inflation," he said. "However, I don't think this necessarily means that we're headed for an outright recession anytime soon."
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Cresco Labs to Become the Largest U.S. Cannabis Company by Sales With Columbia Care Acquisition

Cannabis producer Cresco Labs is acquiring rival Columbia Care in a $2 billion all-stock deal, creating the largest U.S. cannabis company by sales. The deal, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022, is one of the biggest in the industry's history and would make Cresco the dominant player in a market projected to reach $46 billion in revenue by 2026. Charlie Bachtell, CEO of Cresco Labs, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Brooke Shields Joins Prospect Farms as Chief Brand Officer

Actress, model, author, and entrepreneur Brooke Shields has joined organic CBD company Prospect Farms as its chief brand officer. She joined CEO Brad Tipper to talk to Cheddar News about her coming aboard. Shield’s explained how her involvement with Prospect Farms stemmed from a discussion about her lack of sleep. “I started learning about the positive effects and the different ways that CBD can be introduced to a person's life, and I was just sort of fascinated because it all feels so new to me," she said.
CELEBRITIES
Cheddar News

Biden Trip Looks to Bolster NATO Alliance, Escalate Sanctions on Russia

As President Biden travels to Europe this week amid Russia's ongoing invasion of its neighbor Ukraine, former Obama campaign foreign policy advisor and former Bush administration State Department official David Tafuri, joined Cheddar News to discuss the president's stop in Brussels, Belgium, to coordinate with NATO leaders efforts to dissuade Russian President Putin's war. "The maintenance of sanctions and increasingly ratcheting up the sanctions is what he thinks will cause a country like Russia to back off," Tafuri said of Biden. "And so he's committed to that strategy."
POTUS
Cheddar News

'Slow and Steady Wins the Race' for Netflix Gaming, Says Arkadium Co-Founder

Streaming giant Netflix has thrown its hat into the ring with some video game offerings of its own so far, but the hurdles to gaining market share in the space might be daunting despite recently acquiring its third game development studio. Kenny Rosenblatt, the president and co-founder of casual game maker Arkadium, joined Cheddar to offer his view of where things are headed for Netflix. "Microsoft entered the video game market in 1990, years ago with 'Windows Solitaire. It has taken them that long to become the player that they are today," he said. "So I like what Netflix is doing. Slow and steady wins the race."
VIDEO GAMES
Cheddar News

How Much Plastic Is Really In Our Bodies?

Plastic has become the face of global pollution. To date, humans have produced 8.3 billion metric tons of it. Once discarded, plastic doesn’t biodegrade. Instead, it fragments into microplastics smaller than the size of a sesame seed and further into nanoplastics. These tiny particles of plastic end up everywhere, deep in the ice of Antarctic glaciers or even inside our bodies. So how much plastic is inside of us? And what does it mean for our health? Let’s find out.
ENVIRONMENT
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

