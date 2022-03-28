ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington County, NJ

Snow Squall Warning issued for Burlington, Camden, Gloucester by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-03-28 16:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Burlington; Camden; Gloucester The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Snow Squall Warning for Camden County in...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 22:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Southern Erie WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Southern Erie county. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Camden, Glynn by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 19:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-19 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Camden; Glynn The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Camden County in southeastern Georgia Glynn County in southeastern Georgia * Until 800 PM EDT. * At 721 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Waverly, or 8 miles northeast of Woodbine, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Brunswick, St. Simons Island, Woodbine, Dock Junction, Country Club Estates, Waverly, Sea Island, Jekyll Island, Boys Estate and Dover Bluff. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Johnston by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 20:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-19 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/rah/rivers. The next statement will be issued Saturday morning by 900 AM EDT. Target Area: Johnston The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Carolina Neuse River At Smithfield affecting Johnston County. For the Neuse River...including Clayton, Smithfield, Goldsboro Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Neuse River At Smithfield. * WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Minor flooding begins. Flooding begins along the Neuse Riverwalk. Water nears the base of the holding tank at the water treatment plant. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM EDT Friday the stage was 15.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM EDT Friday was 16.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 13.0 feet Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.0 feet on 10/13/2018. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Neuse River Smithfield 15.0 15.7 Fri 8 pm EDT 13.1 13.3 13.7 13.7
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Northwestern Burlington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 20:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-19 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Hunterdon; Mercer; Middlesex; Northwestern Burlington; Somerset Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of south central Hunterdon, Mercer, northwestern Burlington, south central Somerset, southwestern Middlesex, east central Montgomery, southeastern Bucks and northeastern Philadelphia Counties through 930 PM EDT At 906 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near New Hope to Northeast Philadelphia. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Philadelphia, Trenton, Bensalem, East Brunswick, South Brunswick, Ewing, Princeton, Florence, Burlington, Bristol, Jenkintown, Bordentown, Cranbury, Pennington, Beverly, Rockledge, New Hope, Yardley, Newtown and Hopewell. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 6 and 8. Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 345 and 359. Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 34 and 40. Interstate 195 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 7. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 49 and 76. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Bay by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 18:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! If on or near Panama City beaches, get away from the water and move to safe shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Severe thunderstorms can produce large capsizing waves, even on small bodies of water. Move into dock and seek safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bay The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Tornado Warning for Central Bay County in the Panhandle of Florida * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 544 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 10 miles southwest of Panama City Beach, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Panama City Beach around 555 PM CDT. Tyndall Air Force Base around 610 PM CDT. Panama City, Callaway and Hiland Park around 615 PM CDT. Lynn Haven and Springfield around 620 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include St Andrews State Park, Southport, Gulf Lagoon Beach, Magnolia Beach, Cedar Grove, Dirego Park, Recota Beach, College Station, West Panama City and Bahama Beach. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
BAY COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker, Western Tucker by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 00:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Preston; Eastern Tucker; Western Tucker WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Higher Elevations of Fayette and Higher Elevations of Westmoreland Counties. In West Virginia, Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker and Western Tucker Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Buncombe, Haywood, Henderson, Madison, Transylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 16:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, .or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Buncombe; Haywood; Henderson; Madison; Transylvania BREEZY CONDITIONS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AGAIN SUNDAY .Red Flag Warning remains in effect this evening. Confidence is sufficient for Red Flag criteria in a portion of western North Carolina, near the French Broad River, that a second warning has been issued for that area on Sunday. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE FRENCH BROAD VALLEY AND SURROUNDING MOUNTAINS RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM EDT SUNDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FOR THE FRENCH BROAD VALLEY AND SURROUNDING MOUNTAINS The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 10 AM to 8 PM EDT Sunday. * AFFECTED AREA...Madison, Haywood, Buncombe, Transylvania and Henderson Counties. * TIMING...Through 8 PM this evening, and again from late Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 17 percent. * FUEL MOISTURE...Generally has fallen below 10 percent each of the past two afternoons, and with such low humidity today, fuels should only get drier. Following National Fire Danger Rating System criteria, High Fire Danger is forecast on Sunday. * IMPACTS...Outdoor fires may easily grow out of control under these conditions.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Riverside County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 21:42:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-29 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Riverside County Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, with 8 to 12 inches above 8,500 feet. * WHERE...The snow level will fall to around 5500 feet late tonight. The strongest winds will be near the ridge tops and along the desert slopes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times due to fog and blowing snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are occurring. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For road condition information in California...enter 8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or 9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
#Squall#Southern New Jersey#New Jersey Turnpike#16 45 00#Magnolia#Erlton Ellisburg
weather.gov

Fire Warning issued for Kiowa by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-13 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Be prepared to evacuate quickly if requested and follow all safety instructions from local emergency management officials. Do not drive into smoke. Target Area: Kiowa The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a Fire Warning at the request of Oklahoma Forestry Services for southern Kiowa County. * AT 613 PM CDT, a dangerous wildfire was located 4 miles east of Mountain Park, moving rapidly north northwest around 3 to 5 miles per hour. * Areas impacted...Locations south of Coooperton and northeast of Snyder. $$ 03
KIOWA COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Muhlenberg by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 09:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-16 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Muhlenberg The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky Green River at Paradise. .Water levels along the Green River are forecast to rise again. Paradise is forecast to return to minor flooding Tuesday afternoon, with a lower crest. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Green River at Paradise. * WHEN...Until Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 380.0 feet, Water rises over the skimmer wall at the TVA fossil plant. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 AM CDT Monday the stage was 379.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow morning to a crest of 380.1 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 380.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 09:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Calcasieu The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 2.0 feet, Minor flooding of Goos Ferry Road will occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:35 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 0.9 feet. - Forecast...The river will oscillate below flood stage with a maximum value of 2.2 feet early Monday afternoon. It will rise above flood stage late tonight. - Flood stage is 2.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Calcasieu River White Oak Park 2.0 0.9 Sat 7 am CDT 2.1 2.1 2.0
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Gloucester, Greensville, Hampton, Poquoson, James City by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 10:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Gloucester; Greensville; Hampton, Poquoson; James City; Mathews; Newport News; Southampton; Surry; Sussex; York FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and Virginia, including the following areas, in northeast North Carolina, Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Eastern Currituck, Gates, Hertford, Northampton, Pasquotank, Perquimans and Western Currituck. In Virginia, Chesapeake, Gloucester, Greensville, Hampton/Poquoson, Isle of Wight, James City, Mathews, Newport News, Norfolk/Portsmouth, Northampton, Southampton, Suffolk, Surry, Sussex, Virginia Beach and York. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may also occur in urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - |Showers and thunderstorms are ongoing across south central and southeastern Virginia, and interior northeast North Carolina, with additional showers and thunderstorms expected this afternoon across coastal Tidewater and northeast North Carolina. A widespread 1 to 3 inches is expected over this watch area area, with locally higher totals possible. Any localized heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DINWIDDIE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cumberland by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 11:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-20 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/rah/rivers. The next statement will be issued this evening by 1000 PM EDT. Target Area: Cumberland The National Weather Service in Raleigh NC has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in North Carolina Little River At Manchester affecting Cumberland County. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Little River At Manchester. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Minor flooding begins in Fort Bragg near the water treatment plant. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 17.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this morning to a crest of 18.3 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Wed Little River Manchester 18.0 17.9 Sat 9 am EDT 17.9 15.8 14.0 12.8
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Camden, Mercer, Somerset by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 21:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-19 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Camden; Mercer; Somerset Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Ocean, central Camden, eastern Mercer, Burlington, southeastern Somerset, central Monmouth and Middlesex Counties through 1000 PM EDT At 929 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Kendall Park to Bordentown to Marlton Lakes. Movement was east at 50 mph. A 48 mph wind gust was recently measured at the Philadelphia International Airport. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...ASOS reported. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Trenton, New Brunswick, Perth Amboy, Somerset, Lakewood, Old Bridge, Jackson, Howell, East Brunswick, Evesham, South Brunswick, Sayreville, North Brunswick, Marlboro, Manalapan, Voorhees, Medford, Lindenwold, Holmdel and Lumberton. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 5 and 10. Interstate 195 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 28. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 44 and 68. Garden State Parkway between mile markers 113 and 127. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Gloucester, Mathews by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 09:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 11:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gloucester; Mathews FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of eastern Virginia and southeast Virginia, including the following counties, in eastern Virginia, Mathews. In southeast Virginia, Gloucester. * WHEN...Until 1145 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas including some areas roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 951 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Gloucester Courthouse, Gloucester Point, Achilles, Mobjack, Hayes, Wicomico, Bavon, Naxera, Glass, Severn, Selden, Beulah, Maryus, Ware Neck, Cardinal, Ordinary, White Marsh, Port Haywood, Ruff and New Point. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Brantley, Camden, Charlton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 15:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Brantley; Camden; Charlton The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Camden County in southeastern Georgia Eastern Brantley County in southeastern Georgia Northeastern Charlton County in southeastern Georgia * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 349 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Race Pond, or 9 miles north of Folkston, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Hickox around 405 PM EDT. Waverly around 420 PM EDT. Waynesville around 425 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Winokur and Atkinson. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
BRANTLEY COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Harnett, Johnston by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 07:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Raleigh. Target Area: Harnett; Johnston A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 AM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN HARNETT AND WEST CENTRAL JOHNSTON COUNTIES At 742 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast of Angier, or 8 miles east of Lillington, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Coats. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Brantley, Clinch, Coastal Camden by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 03:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-13 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Appropriate action should be taken to ensure tender vegetation and outdoor pets have adequate protection from the cold temperatures. Young children, the elderly and the homeless are especially vulnerable to the cold. Take measures to protect them. Target Area: Appling; Atkinson; Bacon; Brantley; Clinch; Coastal Camden; Coastal Glynn; Coffee; Echols; Inland Camden; Inland Glynn; Jeff Davis; Northeastern Charlton; Northern Ware; Pierce; Southern Ware; Wayne; Western Charlton FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures around 26 to 30 degrees expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Georgia and northeast and northern Florida. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
APPLING COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Western Currituck by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-17 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Camden; Pasquotank; Perquimans; Western Currituck Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Camden, Pasquotank, southeastern Perquimans and Currituck Counties through 700 AM EDT At 620 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Morgans Corner to near Nixonton to 6 miles northwest of Newfoundland. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Currituck, Elizabeth City, Camden, Elizabeth City State University, Grandy, Weeksville, Indiantown, Morgans Corner, Nixonton, Old Trap, Whitehall Shores, Moyock, Shiloh, Pasquotank, Bob White Fork, Poplar Branch, Pierceville, Glen Cove, Gregory and Barco. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
CAMDEN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern King William, Eastern King and Queen, Gloucester by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 15:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Eastern King William; Eastern King and Queen; Gloucester; James City; Lancaster; Middlesex; New Kent; Northumberland Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Gloucester, Middlesex, southeastern King and Queen, southeastern Northumberland, southeastern New Kent, northwestern James City and Lancaster Counties through 430 PM EDT At 341 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near West Point to near Urbanna to 7 miles east of Kilmarnock. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Rain 1 to 2 inches. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Possible flooding of low-lying areas. Locations impacted include West Point, Kilmarnock, Urbanna, Fair Port, Deltaville, Toano, Lancaster, Tangier, White Stone, Saluda, Wicomico Church, Church View, Hartfield, Glenns, Barhamsville, Shacklefords, Eltham, Byrdton, Croaker and Brook Vale. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, VA

