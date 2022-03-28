Snow Squall Warning issued for Burlington, Camden, Gloucester by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 18:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! If on or near Panama City beaches, get away from the water and move to safe shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Severe thunderstorms can produce large capsizing waves, even on small bodies of water. Move into dock and seek safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bay The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Tornado Warning for Central Bay County in the Panhandle of Florida * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 544 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 10 miles southwest of Panama City Beach, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Panama City Beach around 555 PM CDT. Tyndall Air Force Base around 610 PM CDT. Panama City, Callaway and Hiland Park around 615 PM CDT. Lynn Haven and Springfield around 620 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include St Andrews State Park, Southport, Gulf Lagoon Beach, Magnolia Beach, Cedar Grove, Dirego Park, Recota Beach, College Station, West Panama City and Bahama Beach. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN

BAY COUNTY, FL ・ 12 DAYS AGO