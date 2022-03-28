ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Angels Landing High-Rise Project Moves Forward with LA City Entitlement

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nz5qi_0esI7on500
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The developers of the Angels Landing high-rise towers announced today that the city of Los Angeles approved the project's entitlement, allowing them to move forward on the $1.6 billion downtown project.

The complex, set to be developed on the vacant lot that was formerly Angel Knoll Park, will consist of two high-rise towers that will each hold a luxury hotel.

Originally planned as one 88-story skyscraper and one 24-story high-rise, the buildings, designed by Handel Architects, are set to be 63 stories and 42 stories tall.

The project will be the third-tallest in Los Angeles and the tallest in the U.S. developed by Black developers.

``With Angels Landing will come desired levels of diversity and inclusion to L.A.'s hospitality industry and the expansive services sector that supports the local hotel industry,'' said one of the developers, Victor B. MacFarlane, president and CEO of MacFarlane Partners. ``It's about time the economic benefits generated by massive projects like this are provided to people who are reflective of the project.''

Aside from two luxury hotels, the towers would have apartment units and a plaza that the developer describes as ``a modern pedestrian-centered and transit-adjacent urban park in the heart of downtown L.A.''

The site is near Pershing Square Station and the area is serviced by the Metro B (Red) and D (Purple) lines.

``We are focused on bringing increased diversity and equity to L.A. through Affirmative Development, and the transformative impact of empowerment and economic inclusion from Angels Landing will be felt by an array of businesses including African American, Latino- and Asian-owned,'' said R. Donahue ``Don'' Peebles, chairman and CEO of The Peebles Corporation.

``We have committed to a goal of 30% minority and women-owned business contracting across the board for our project in excess of over $480 million, and we*re raising the bar for economic inclusion for development projects in L.A.''

The developers cited an analysis by BJH Advisors, LLC that said the project's design and construction would create 8,300 jobs, and another estimate that found it would create about 800 permanent jobs in downtown Los Angeles.

The analysis found that the project would boost L.A.'s local economy by $1.6 billion and contribute about $731 million to local workers' earnings during the project's construction, and that the project would generate about $12 million in recurring tax revenues and $2.4 million in local property tax revenues annually.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Los Angeles, CA
Real Estate
Los Angeles, CA
Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
LiveScience

San Andreas Fault's creeping section could unleash large earthquakes

The middle section of the San Andreas Fault may have the capacity to host larger earthquakes than previously believed. Between the towns of Parkfield and Hollister, the famous California fault undergoes something called aseismic creep. Instead of building up strain and then slipping in one earth-rattling moment, the two sections of fault move imperceptibly, releasing stress without causing large quakes. But looking back millions of years in time, researchers have found that this section of fault may have experienced earthquakes of magnitude 7 and higher. That is larger than the magnitude-6.9 Loma Prieta temblor that killed 63 people in the Bay Area in 1989.
SAN ANDREAS, CA
Daily Mail

Why the Big One could be even BIGGER! Slow-moving central section of 800-mile long San Andreas Fault in California could play host to much larger earthquakes than previously thought, study shows

A slow-moving central section of the 800-mile San Andreas Fault line in California could play host to much larger earthquakes than previously thought, according to a new study. Situated between Parkfield and Hollister, the section undergoes aseismic fault, with two sides of the fault moving imperceptibly slowly, releasing stress over...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Angels Landing#High Rise#Macfarlane Partners
HeySoCal

Earthquake shakes Malibu, West LA

A small earthquake rattled parts of Malibu and West Los Angeles Monday, but there were no reports of any damage or injuries. The quake, with a magnitude of 2.9, struck at 9:02 a.m. about nine miles south-southeast of Malibu, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There were reports of minor...
MALIBU, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NBC Los Angeles

Pre-Dawn Earthquake Shakes Parts of Southern California

Some Southern Californians were awakened by shaking from a magnitude-3.4 earthquake early Tuesday centered in southwestern San Bernardino County. The pre-dawn quake was centered near Rancho Cucamonga and Ontario at about 3:30 a.m. It was 4.3 miles deep. There are no reports of damage or injuries. Shaking was reported in...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy