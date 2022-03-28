ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympics-Biden Invites Tokyo, Beijing Athletes to White House in Unique Event

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden has invited more than 800 Olympians and Paralympians from the Tokyo Summer and Beijing Winter Games to the White House in early May, the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) said Monday. The reception...

