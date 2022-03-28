WATCH: Family Wakes Up To Find Massive Black Bear Trapped In Their Home

A New Hampshire couple was shocked to find a black bear trapped in their mudroom . Melissa Champney woke up and saw the massive bear tearing apart her closed-in porch.

"I looked out the dining room window, and there was a really big bear stuck on the porch — eating the porch, as a matter of fact," Champney told WMUR .

Champney said that they sometimes leave the door to the porch open, so their cats go in and out as they please. She said that's how the bear likely got inside.

"When he came in, he must have shut the door behind him, then he was essentially trapped in this 8 x 12 area," she said. "And so, he removes sheetrock, removes screens, he pretty much trashed the entire porch."

The bear was stuck inside the room for about 45 minutes. In order to free the bear, Champney's husband climbed out a window and managed to open the door from the outside.

She shared photos of the damage the bear caused on Facebook.

"Naughty, NAUGHTY bear!! We do NOT eat the walls and the doorknobs! Worst houseguest EVER!" she wrote.