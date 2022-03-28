ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nantucket, MA

Sesachacha Pond opened to the ocean

By Brian Bushard Email: bbushard@inkym.com Twitter:
Inquirer and Mirror
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(March 26, 2022) Sesachacha Pond was opened to the Atlantic Ocean Monday morning though a 100-foot channel across the beach. The opening is part of the town’s yearly program to maintain a run of herring in and out of the pond, and to control the nutrients in the pond...

Lifestyle
