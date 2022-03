ZWOLLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Sunday afternoon fishing trip ended with a fisherman finding his own truck having to be fished out of Toledo Bend. According to Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell, the truck was parked near the lake just off LA Highway 1215 near Aimwell Church in Zwolle when it rolled into the water while the owner was casting his lines.

ZWOLLE, LA ・ 9 DAYS AGO