BOSTON (CBS) – The U.S. plans to welcome up to 100,000 refugees from Ukraine, but Massachusetts Congressman Stephen Lynch doesn’t think that many will come here. Lynch and Congresswoman Lori Trahan were part of a bipartisan congressional delegation that just returned from a trip to Poland, Romania, and Moldova to see the conditions at the Ukrainian border. Meeting with reporters in Boston Friday, they were asked about the refugee crisis there. Lynch said most want to stay in Ukraine or in a bordering country. “Of those that wish to come to the U.S. and Canada almost all of them had family here,” Lynch...

BOSTON, MA ・ 5 DAYS AGO