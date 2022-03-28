ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

Woman found dead in Battle Creek home identified, suspect arrested

By Madalyn Buursma
 2 days ago

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Police have identified the woman who was found dead in her Battle Creek home Saturday as Angela Kay Clear, 51.

Her daughter had called police asking for a welfare check , saying she had not heard from her in several days. When officers arrived at her home, they found her unresponsive.

City officials identified her Monday in a release.

Police discover ‘suspicious’ death during welfare check

Her death has been ruled a homicide, and a person of interest has been arrested, city officials say. He faces homicide charges.

