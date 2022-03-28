Woman found dead in Battle Creek home identified, suspect arrested
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Police have identified the woman who was found dead in her Battle Creek home Saturday as Angela Kay Clear, 51.
Her daughter had called police asking for a welfare check , saying she had not heard from her in several days. When officers arrived at her home, they found her unresponsive.
City officials identified her Monday in a release.Police discover ‘suspicious’ death during welfare check
Her death has been ruled a homicide, and a person of interest has been arrested, city officials say. He faces homicide charges.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.
Comments / 1