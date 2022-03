(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa House has given unanimous approval to a bill that defines elder abuse as a crime. The legislation applies to alleged crimes against dependent adults or people who are 60 or older. It sets up enhanced penalties for assaulting or defrauding an older Iowan. The bill cleared the Iowa Senate last year. The new version includes a small change to ensure family members or guardians aren’t charged for steps they take to protect an older Iowan by – for example – taking their car keys if they’re no longer a safe driver or telling a bank to stop withdrawals on the person’s account.

