CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men were arrested for their alleged involvement in a strong-armed robbery of a pregnant woman in Clovis last week, police say. Officers say they responded to a robbery on Friday, where a pregnant woman had been kicked in the stomach and her purse had been stolen. According to police, they […]

CLOVIS, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO