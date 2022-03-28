ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unity, ME

Amish Community Market in Unity hopes to reopen May 31

By WABI News Desk
wabi.tv
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNITY, Maine (WABI) - The Amish Community Market in Unity is setting a tentative date...

Lebanon-Express

Albany's Riverfront Community Center reopens with coffee, classes and community

Albany's Riverfront Community Center opened its doors Thursday morning for local seniors looking for face to face fun. The 10,000 square-feet senior center was among the institutions to close during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. This week, it's up and running again with amenities which include a new coffee shop.
ALBANY, OR
WOOD

Creating hope and community in Battle Creek!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Maranda recently headed down to Battle Creek to visit Washington Heights United Methodist Church and experience the Hub of Hope that Pastor Monique French has created for her community. In partnership with Rise Corporation, Washington Heights United Methodist Church’s Hub of HOPE is working...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
101.5 WPDH

Landmark Drive-In Burger, Ice Cream Joint to Close after 20 Years

Customers are devastated by the announcement that one of the Hudson Valley's most loved burger and ice cream joints will be closing forever. Although there hasn't been an official announcement yet, diners have been lamenting over rumors that their favorite restaurant was planning to shutter its doors after two decades.
HUDSON, NY
WATE

Longest animal shelter resident needs a home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Are you looking for a new addition in your family?. Meet Brownie, the longest resident at the Blount County Animal Center. He has been looking for a home for 6 years and is anxiously waiting for that day to come. Volunteers, Cathy and David Sostak,...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
WausauPilot

Pet of the Week: Storm

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home. To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here. This feature is brought to you by Peaceful Pines Pet Memorials & Family Sanctuary.
WAUSAU, WI
Live 95.9

Spring is Almost Here, But It’s Still Illegal to Pick This Flower in Massachusetts

These days, we know what plants ARE legal in Massachusetts (insert recreational marijuana joke here) but what about plants that are not legal in the Bay State. In doing some research, there is actually a list of 141 plants that are on the "prohibited plant" list in Massachusetts according to the state's Department of Agricultural Resources. According to the state's website, the list prohibits the importation, sale, and trade of plants determined to be invasive in Massachusetts. This ban also covers the purchase and distribution of these plants and related activities and includes all cultivars, varieties, and hybrids of the species listed.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Q97.9

An Open Letter to the Selfish Jerk on the Maine Turnpike This Morning

I try to keep it positive as much as possible on here, so I guess in that regard, you were positively a selfish jerk on the Maine Turnpike this morning. You were driving a white Chevy Silverado on the northbound side of the Turnpike with a big white trailer in tow. Hopefully, you weren't driving anything important, because Heaven forbid there was an actual living animal or anything in there -- you clearly showed that you care more about yourself than anything or anyone else.
MAINE STATE

