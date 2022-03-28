ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Lakes, MN

Former Detroit Lakes Martial Arts Instructor Charged with Sexually Assaulting Girl

By JT Thaden
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – A Detroit Lakes man, who ran a martial arts school has been charged with felony first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a...

