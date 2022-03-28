ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Josh Reddick’s Memorial mansion on the market for $2.69 million

By Matt Young
 2 days ago
Former Astros outfielder Josh Reddick is selling his Memorial home with a listing price of $2.69 million. (Courtesy of Compass Real Estate)

If you want to live like a Houston Astros World Series champion, here’s your chance. Josh Reddick and his wife Jett are selling their Hunters Creek home with a listing price of $2.69 million . The 6,362-square foot home, which hit the market earlier this year, is located near Memorial Drive and is just minutes away from Memorial Park.

In addition to five bedrooms and seven bathrooms, the home, which had $400,000 worth of upgrades last year, features a gourmet kitchen, plus an outdoor kitchen complete with a fireplace overlooking the more than 15,000 square feet of well-manicured grounds.

The Reddicks posted the link to the home's listing on Twitter over the weekend.

It’s the home Reddick bought shortly after signing a four-year, $52 million contract with the Astros before the 2017 season. That year, he hit a career-best .314 with 13 home runs in 82 RBIs as the Astros went on to win the first World Series in franchise history.

Reddick played four seasons in Houston, hitting .275 with 48 home runs before signing with the Arizona Diamondbacks before last season. The 35-year-old Reddick signed with Acereros de Monclova of the Mexican League in February.

Pinstripe Alley

Yankees 2022 Season Preview: Aaron Hicks

The Yankees entered the offseason with a litany of roster issues of varying urgency. Shortstop was clearly the biggest concern, but one could argue that center field slotted right behind as a close second. The Yankees sat in the bottom third of the league in terms of value produced at the position, with a 37-year-old Brett Gardner getting the majority of the reps. Of course, Gardner’s mere presence on the leaderboard was due to the frequent unavailability of the incumbent center fielder, Aaron Hicks.
MLB
