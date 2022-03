South Burlington, VT – Vermont Business Magazine readers voted Vermont Federal Credit Union The Best Credit Union in Chittenden County. Recipients of the 2022 Best of Business (BOB) Awards are selected in more than 100 different categories through a poll of Vermont Business Magazine readers. The two month long poll began January 1st and resulted in nearly 68,000 total votes. The results of the BOB Awards speak to the stand-out businesses in Vermont: the ones that offer the best customer service, that are willing to go above and beyond and to pay attention to detail.

10 HOURS AGO