Howard Center presents annual conference: Vision, Visionaries and Voices
2 days ago
Howard Center will present its fifth annual conference, Vision, Visionaries and Voices virtually on April 7 from 9:00 am – 4:00 pm, featuring international speakers, Mary Bassett, Anita Hill, Byron Katie, Ethan Nadelmann and Tara Westover. More about our speakers and topics:. Mary Bassett M.D., M.P.H., is the...
Howard Center’s free and open to the public Marna and Stephen Wise Tulin Spring Community Education Series kicks off on March 28 from 6:00-7:00 pm with a panel discussion and follow up Q&A on “Gambling and its effects”. Our panel will include Dan Hall, LADC, Director of...
The University of Iowa’s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences’ 2025 vision highlights how the university hopes to collaborate with faculty and staff to incorporate their ideas into changes made to the college. The vision for the liberal arts college for the next five years was distributed to...
A Westchester learning and conference center managed by FLIK Hospitality Conference Centers and Hotels is seeing increased levels of activity with the easing of the pandemic. That center is the Louis V. Gerstner IBM Center for Learning, located on a 26-acre section of IBM’s 440-acre campus in Armonk and has as its address 20 Old Post Road.
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Three Hastings College students traveled to College Station, Texas to present at the 12th Annual Texas A&M History Conference last month. The conference featured graduate and undergraduate work from a wide variety of institutions under this year’s theme, “Exploring the Margins of History.”. In...
Removing barriers to continuing education for members of the business community. Burlington, VT (March 28, 2022) – Vermont Center for Emerging Technologies (VCET) is excited to announce a truED Partnership with Champlain College Online (CCO). Through this partnership, eligible VCET staff, coworking members, and their family members qualify for reduced tuition for more than 60 degree and certificate programs offered 100% online by the regionally accredited college.
Last summer, we launched the first round of our digital comic series, Drawn to Art: Ten Tales of Inspiring Women Artists, a collaboration with the Ringling College of Art and Design. It was such a wonderful project that we decided to do it again. The second series is underway, again highlighting the lives of women artists whose art is in SAAM's collection but may not have received the attention they deserved during their lifetimes. Their stories span the centuries and reflect artists from different backgrounds creating works of art in their own unique styles. The ten artists we’re including for publication later this year are:
Oda Waller Hubbard, a long-time resident of Shelburne, died on Thursday, February 3, 2022. She was 96 years old and lived independently. Oda was born in Hilversum, Netherlands on August 17, 1925 to Jacob Marinus Waller, a Dutch engineer, and Caroline Warner Schoverling of New Milford, Connecticut. Oda studied horticulture at the Tuinbouwschool Huis Te Lande institute and following the Nazi occupation of Holland during World War II, emigrated with her parents and sister to the US in 1946, where she attend Harvard University Graduate School of Design (GSD), first in landscape design before transferring to architecture where she was among the first female architecture students at Harvard. At Harvard Oda met her husband, fellow architecture student, Charles Joseph Hubbard. In 1956 the couple moved to Burlington where Charlie established his architecture practice with Barr, Linde, Hubbard, Architects. In 1961 the couple designed and built a home in Shelburne where they raised their four children. Charlie died in 1989.
RANDOLPH, Vt., March 28, 2022— Preparing for the unknown can feel daunting but your family, friends and health care providers need to know what your wishes are should you not be able to voice them. That’s why Gifford is hosting a Health Care Decisions Open House on Thursday, April 14th from 1-4 p.m. at Gifford Medical Center’s conference room.
March 25, 2022 – As Vermont transitions away from the pandemic, leaders who value a strong network of support to move forward will find the greatest success. After such a challenging, exhausting, and at times isolating, two years, there is strength now to be gained from comradery. Strong leadership rooted in the value of peers coming together to work collaboratively and uphold one another is more important than ever.
IRVINE, Calif., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertimass announced today that its President and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Charles Wyman was elected to the National Academy of Engineering. Selection to the Academy is a career pinnacle and one of the highest honors for an engineer. Dr. Wyman was selected in...
Montpelier- March 29, 2022—The Vermont Outdoor Business Alliance (VOBA) received a $150,000 grant from the Vermont Outdoor Recreation Economic Collaborative (VOREC) Community Grant Program for workforce development and business assistance in the outdoor recreation sector in Washington, Caledonia, and Rutland Counties. “The prosperity of Vermont’s outdoor businesses – from...
Paul Kotheimer (left), David Staley (center) and Douglas Dangler (right) after the recording of a 2018 “Voices” episode. Credit: Courtesy of Douglas Dangler. Medieval Parisian shopping , the metaverse and the inner ear are all subjects covered in the “Voices of Excellence from the College of Arts and Sciences” podcast.
ESSEX, NY – CFES Brilliant Pathways, a global nonprofit that has helped over 100,000 students become college and career ready, is training business and corporate volunteers to build the workforce of tomorrow. Our transformed world requires businesses to recalibrate how they support young people, according to a recent op-ed...
Contact: Kingsbury Companies, LLC. Power Donnelly Joins Kingsbury Companies (KCOS) as Assistant Project Manager. Kingsbury Companies is excited to announce our newest team member, Power Donnelly, who joins as us as an Assistant Project Manager. Power worked as a Project Manager for The Whiting-Turner Contracting Co. on the west coast before moving back to the Green Mountain State.
Bolton, VT (March 28, 2022) – Bolton Outdoor Adventure Fund aims to raise funds to cover the cost of outdoor recreation programs for Vermont youth who want to participate in mountain-based activities that are in Chittenden and Washington counties of Vermont. There will be a soft launch fundraiser on...
Retail and Facility Management Executives discuss important topics of recruiting and retaining talent. COCONUT CREEK, Fla., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Upstryve, Inc. ("Upstryve" or the "Company") (OTCPK: PBYA), announced today that President Noah Davis will be a panelist for an upcoming webinar hosted by NEST Integrated Facilities Management on Wednesday, March 30 at 2pm EST. In addition to a lineup of retail industry leaders, Davis will join Jodie Morman, VP of Human Resources for NEST, the leaders in integrated facilities management.
Efficiency Vermont welcomes Peter Walke as managing director. Winooski, Vermont – As Vermont strives to find innovative solutions to reduce carbon emissions and looks to energy efficiency as the most cost-effective tool in the fight against climate change, a well-known leader in Vermont environmental policy will soon take the helm of the statewide energy efficiency utility, Efficiency Vermont.
Nwamaka Ngoddy, the founder of Anwuli Eyewear, has won the grand prize of $5,000 at the Atlanta Pull Up & Pitch competition. The competition, held earlier this month, was hosted by Black Girl Ventures in partnership with Visa and supports Black and Brown small businesses. BGV and VIsa visited several cities virtually through their partnership, including Washington, D.C., Detroit, Chicago, and Miami.
Even at a young age, Dana Clare Redden considered herself an “Earth nut,” playing in the woods, collecting crawdads, and devouring every episode of Captain Planet. When she got an aquarium and goldfish, she was stoked. It would be her first lesson in how to take care of the natural world — a lesson that stuck with her decades later.
