April is Fair Housing Month – Celebrate inclusive communities and the importance of home

Oda Waller Hubbard, a long-time resident of Shelburne, died on Thursday, February 3, 2022. She was 96 years old and lived independently. Oda was born in Hilversum, Netherlands on August 17, 1925 to Jacob Marinus Waller, a Dutch engineer, and Caroline Warner Schoverling of New Milford, Connecticut. Oda studied horticulture at the Tuinbouwschool Huis Te Lande institute and following the Nazi occupation of Holland during World War II, emigrated with her parents and sister to the US in 1946, where she attend Harvard University Graduate School of Design (GSD), first in landscape design before transferring to architecture where she was among the first female architecture students at Harvard. At Harvard Oda met her husband, fellow architecture student, Charles Joseph Hubbard. In 1956 the couple moved to Burlington where Charlie established his architecture practice with Barr, Linde, Hubbard, Architects. In 1961 the couple designed and built a home in Shelburne where they raised their four children. Charlie died in 1989.

SHELBURNE, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO