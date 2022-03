MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Hialeah mother is speaking out after she says she paid $14,700 in a scam involving a home she was trying to rent. Sonia Urrutia, a single mother of five children, said she found the rental home online in May through Craigslist and thought it was legitimate, but it was not and now she said she has lost all of her savings. Urrutia, who is a licensed facial specialist and a tattoo artist, told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench, “It was very important for me to find a home for me and my kids.” “I had to get out of a rental...

