South Dakota lawmakers fail to override Noem’s 3 vetoes

By Ryan Janke
kfgo.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Legislature failed to override three vetoes from Gov. Kristi Noem....

