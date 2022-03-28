ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE News: WWE Playlist Looks At Road To Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair At WrestleMania 38, Nikkita Lyons Featured On Canvas 2 Canvas

By Blake Lovell
411mania.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article– The road to Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s title at WrestleMania 38 is featured...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wrestling World

So many problems for Becky Lynch

This week we reported that the Hall of Famer Trish Stratus had a clash, obviously as a joke, nothing serious, with Raw champion Becky Lynch, in view of the tour that the company is carrying out in Canada between yesterday and today. The two then continued, beyond what we wrote,...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

The Undertaker Reveals WrestleMania Match He Was Disappointed With

The Undertaker had a consistent presence on WWE programming for decades, but he wrestled his final match when he defeated AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36. Undertaker’s WrestleMania matches are without question a huge part of his legacy, and they will no doubt be a topic of discussion at the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony this year.
WWE
411mania.com

Bianca Belair Cuts Becky Lynch’s Hair on WWE Raw

Bianca Belair got payback on Becky Lynch during tonight’s Raw by taking a little off the top. Belair returned to Raw on tonight’s show after being off last week selling an injury at Lynch’s hands. During the segment, Lynch came down to the ring and attacked Belair with a chair, then pulled out a pair of scissors to try and cut her WrestleMania opponent’s braid off.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bianca Belair
Person
Becky Lynch
wrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: Trish Stratus And Becky Lynch Get Into It At WWE Live Event

That’s how you make a dream match. The Women’s Revolution has brought women’s wrestling to unbelievable heights in WWE, to the point where a women’s match even headlined WrestleMania. That is something few would have ever believed to be a realistic possibility but they pulled it off. So much of it is due to the talent involved, but they were influenced by the generation that came before them. This weekend, the generations collided.
WWE
Augusta Free Press

Roman Reigns retains Universal title as Road to Wrestlemania makes stop at JPJ

Drew McIntyre, predictably, didn’t win the Universal title from Roman Reigns at the WWE house show at the John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville Sunday night. The surprise was how the match played out. Reigns, the reigning, defending Universal champ, slated to face former champ Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania...
WWE
411mania.com

Heath Recalls WWE Match With Vader in 2012, Pitching Anti-Legend Gimmick

– Impact Wrestling star Hearth recently appeared on Stories with Brisco & Bradshaw and discussed his match with late WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022 inductee Vader and coming up with an idea of being the Anti-Legend in WWE in 2012. Below are some highlights (per Wrestling Inc):. Heath...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrestlemania#Combat#Wwe News#The Raw Women#Wwe Playlist#Nxt
411mania.com

Reggie & Dana Brooke, Akira Tozawa & Tamina Get ‘Engaged’ On WWE Raw

Two couples got “engaged” on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw in Akira Tozawa & Tamina as well as Reggie & Dana Brooke. During a segment on tonight’s show, Reggie proposed to Dana Brooke and she accepted, followed shortly after by Tamina attempting to pin Brooke to win the 24/7 Championship. Reggie broke up the pin, and soon after Tozawa showed and made his own proposal to Tamina (who also accepted).
WWE
411mania.com

Paul Wight Discusses Bryan Danielson Trying To Sneak Up On Giants Backstage In AEW

Paul Wight recently appeared on The Rob Brown Show, and he discussed Bryan Danielson’s technical wrestling skills, Danielson trying to sneak up on giants in AEW, and much more. Here are some of the highlights (via Wrestling Inc.):. Paul Wight on Bryan Danielson’s technical wrestling skills and Danielson trying...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

Hall’s WWE Raw Review 3.28.22

Location: PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, Byron Saxton, Michael Cole. It’s the last Raw before Wrestlemania and since this company doesn’t have the best ideas, that means this is Wrestlemania Raw. Hopefully that means we get some juice added to what has already been set for the card, because this isn’t looking like the strongest Wrestlemania so far. Let’s get to it.
WWE
PWMania

AEW Announces “Dark” Matches For Tonight

Eight matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode. Tonight’s Dark will feature three Trios matches, two featuring members of The Dark Order. The AEW women’s division will be represented by Tay Conti, Diamante and Emi Sakura, among others. AEW Dark airs every Tuesday at 7pm...
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Live Results 3.27.22: Roman Reigns Battles Drew McIntyre, More

WWE held a live event in Charlottesville, Virginia on Sunday with Roman Reigns taking on Drew McIntyre and more. You can see the full results below, per WZ:. * SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair went to no contest with Natalya and Sasha Banks after Shayna Baszler and Naomi got involved.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Booker T Is Open To One-On-One Match With AEW Star

During the latest episode of his Hall Of Fame Podcast Booker T called out AEW’s Dax Harwood. The FTR star had spoken about him on social media, with rumors of them facing Harlem Heat surfacing. The WWE legend took the time to respond to Harwood, making it clear he will slap him.
WWE
PWMania

News On Paul Heyman’s Contractual Status With WWE

During an interview with Richard Deitsch on the Sports Media podcast, Paul Heyman commented on his contractual status with WWE:. “It was public knowledge that my contract came up last year and I kept it very close to the vest because I’m not one of these people that, A, want to negotiate in public, and B, I’m reading an awful lot lately about who signed for how long and how much, and I never want that to be me. This much, I will say, I re-signed with WWE last year, it was a long-term agreement. They created a situation where I would have been a fool not to take them up on their offer. I’m locked in for a while. I also…this has been the case for a long time for me because I do outside projects just because I like to multi-task and I’m very ADD and I can’t concentrate on one thing ever in my life. I have carve-outs to allow me to do other projects, which is also to WWE’s benefit because I’m locked into WWE as well. I’m always gonna be, ‘oh that WWE guy is doing this outside project.’ I would never do anything that would betray my deal with WWE because they went out of their way to ensure that I was here. I’m happy, I’m locked in, and we’re mutually satisfied with each other’s contributions.”
WWE
PWMania

WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (3/28)

The final RAW Before WrestleMania will air tonight from PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh PA. -SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro (Non-Title) -Shayna Baszler, Natalya, Carmella & Queen Zelina vs. Sasha Banks, Naomi, Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan. Stay tuned to PWMania.com for the...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy