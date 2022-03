Over the past few years my wife and I have become active hikers and trail enthusiasts. My family and I recently hiked though the Black Hills and Badlands out west, and just last year visited the Smokey Mountains. Trips like that are not always possible, but our own local area has plenty to offer in that department, and I have compiled a list of places that you can enjoy right here in the Dubuque area.

