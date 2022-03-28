ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brockton, MA

Police: 1 hurt in Brockton shooting

By Dan Atkinson
whdh.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a man was shot in Brockton Monday....

whdh.com

Comments / 0

Related
Turnto10.com

Defendant sentenced in killing of New Bedford man

AUBURN, Maine (AP) — A Maine man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of a Massachusetts man in a parking lot was sentenced to 25 years in prison. Police initially charged Trai Larue, of Lewiston, with murder in the death of 21-year-old Roger Cornell in 2020. Cornell,...
AUBURN, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brockton, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Brockton, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
WMUR.com

Woman accused of assaulting child faces dozens more charges

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester police are bringing additional charges against a woman accused in a child abuse investigation. Jessica Laferriere, 31, is facing 26 charges. She was first arrested two months ago for allegedly abusing a 3-year-old child known to her. Police said they now believe she abused more children.
MANCHESTER, NH
The Independent

Woman ‘eaten by guilt’ after toddler son falls out of first floor window in Mother’s Day accident

The mum of a toddler who fell from a first floor bedroom in his home the night before Mother’s Day has said the guilt is “eating her alive”. The 18-month-old woke up in his cot and climbed onto his parents’ bed over the headboard and then fell onto the street in Richmond Hill, Leeds. Mum Mikaela Chubb spent the whole of Mother’s Day in the hospital while her son was being seen to and said “it’s so hard being a parent sometimes”. She added: “The window is locked 99% of the time but due to the sunny weather the room...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Whdh#Sunbeam Television
Connecticut Post

4 charged in 2005 Hartford cold case homicide of Dante Davis

HARTFORD — Four people have been charged in connection with the 2005 cold case homicide of Dante Davis after investigators tied them to the crime through witness statements and cellphone records, according to officials. The Division of Criminal Justice announced Thursday the arrests of 34-year-old Brandon Jones, 35-year-old Shane...
HARTFORD, CT
Seacoast Current

Boyfriend Pleas Insanity in Death of Girlfriend on York, ME Beach

The boyfriend of Rhonda Pattelena has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in her death a year ago on Short Sands York Beach. Pattelena, a single mother of three from Bedford, Massachusetts, was found with trauma to her head and face by members of the York Beach Fire Department in March 2021, according to an affidavit obtained by the Bangor Daily News.
BEDFORD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCVB

Doctor from Massachusetts found dead in water off South Florida

JUPITER, Fla. — The body of a doctor from Massachusetts was found off the coast of South Florida on Thursday after a search for a missing diver. Dr. Robert K. McIntyre, 58, was reported missing at 10:33 a.m., according to the Coast Guard. He was last seen near the Jupiter Inlet, in Palm Beach County, wearing a black wet suit and a silver oxygen tank.
JUPITER, FL
Boston

Cambridge police officer dies unexpectedly in Woburn home

The officer's death is believed to have been caused by a health issue. Cambridge Police Officer Lawrence Hudson died unexpectedly in his home in Woburn Monday morning, Cambridge police announced Tuesday. His death is still under investigation, the department said, but it is believed to have been caused by a...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
CBS Boston

Massachusetts 7th Grader Killed In Aruba Boating Accident While On Family Vacation

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — A seventh-grade student at a Cambridge private school died this week in a boating accident while vacationing in Aruba with her family, school officials said. The Buckingham Browne & Nichols School said in a letter to students and parents that 13-year-old Cassidy Murray died Wednesday. “When Cassidy showed up, everyone said she just belonged here,” said Buckingham Browne and Nichols Head of School Jennifer Price. Price is opening the middle school for families to gather in their grief Saturday. Cassidy transferred from Milton Public Schools, where the superintendent described her as “outstanding and joyful,” to BB&N this academic year. Her brother...
CAMBRIDGE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy