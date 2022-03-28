ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Social media responds to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock

By Nexstar Media Wire, Dara Bitler
YourErie
YourErie
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XhLU4_0esI46CH00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The 94th Academy Awards took a shocking turn on Sunday night when Will Smith took offense to a joke made by Chris Rock about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

After Rock joked to Smith that he was looking forward to a sequel to “G.I. Jane,” Smith stood up from his seat near the stage, walked up to Rock and slapped him .

Rock’s reference was made from the 1997 film “G.I. Jane,” starring Demi Moore, who shaved her head to portray a fictional Navy SEAL candidate.

Pinkett Smith revealed in 2018 that she was diagnosed with alopecia, an autoimmune condition that causes rapid hair loss.

After sitting back down, Smith shouted at Rock to “keep my wife’s name out of your (expletive) mouth.”

As soon as the incident happened, social media erupted. Some people were in support of Smith, others said he crossed the line.

What did Chris Rock say before Will Smith slapped him?

One Twitter user said, “Chris Rock’s joke was messed up. Will Smith’s actions were even more messed up. Smith could have walked up and taken the mic to discuss it, he could have yelled what he did from his seat, or he could have risen above it. Assaulting Rock was the wrong thing to do. No excuse!”

“I don’t care if his wife suffers from alopecia or not. He laughed at the joke himself. The fact that there are people defending him is actually outrageous. Chris Rock got the whole room laughing, Will Smith got the whole room cringing,” another person said on Twitter .

“Awful lessons from the Oscars. After Will Smith assaulted Chris Rock, he received applause. A-list celebs rushed over to comfort him. He was then invited onstage to receive an Oscar, and used his speech to justify his behavior— ‘love made him do it.’ None of this was okay,” another tweet said .

Another tweet shared support of Smith : “I support what Will Smith did I’m tired of people with physical and mental disabilities being the butt of people’s jokes. As someone with both physical and mental disabilities, it’s all I’ve known.. If someone made a similar joke about my partner or me, I would slap them too.”

And that wasn’t the only one.

“I support what Will Smith did. What would you do if someone made jokes about your wife when she was sick? There’s a difference between jokes and insults,” read another tweet .

One user called the incident “disgusting.”

“The worst moment ever at the Oscars by Will Smith. Will Smith is an entitled rich idiot. WS talking about peace and love after he smacks Chris Rock ruined all the winners night. WS will be remembered for that disgusting moment at the Oscars!” explained the Twitter user .

Another tweet joked about it.

Will Smith, Chris Rock confrontation shocks Oscar audience

“I can’t wait for The Simpsons fans to say the Will Smith and Chris Rock incident was predicted in season 15 Episode 200,” the Twitter user shared .

Another tweet praised Rock .

“Chris Rock showed integrity and professionalism on stage as he always does. Will Smith showed a lack of respect to another performer on stage And worse showed the world how not to resolve Conflict Kudos to Chris Rock showing class. total loss of respect to Will Smith no class.”

There were also several memes shared across social media.

The Los Angeles Police Department said that Rock is declining to file a police report against Smith.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Smith
Person
Jada Pinkett
Person
Demi Moore
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Yellowstone's Kevin Costner mourns sad death of co-star and close friend with heartfelt tribute

Kevin Costner has paid a heartfelt tribute to his late co-star William Hurt who passed away over the weekend at the age of 71. Taking to Instagram, the Yellowstone shared a still from the 2007 thriller Mr Brooks in which he and the late actor starred and wrote: "Devastated to hear the news of William Hurt's passing. I got to know him early in my career when we met working on The Big Chill. William was a truly brilliant actor, and playing alongside him in Mr. Brooks was one of the most transformative experiences of my career. He will be sorely missed."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Kdvr#Navy
shefinds

Renée Zellweger Just Wore The Tightest Gold Dress On The 'Tonight Show'—Hello, Legs!

After months of filming in a fat suit and facial prosthetics for her truly unrecognizable role as convicted murderer Pam Hupp in The Thing About Pam, we bet Renée Zellweger was glad to get back to her normal self for premieres and talk show appearances. And her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, March 7th couldn’t have been a bigger contrast to her on-screen character!
CELEBRITIES
Complex

People React to Stephen A. Smith’s Rant About Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars

Stephen A. Smith isn’t happy with Will Smith after the King Richard star slapped Chris Rock in the face on the Oscars stage. The ESPN personality took to Twitter Sunday night to rip Smith, saying there was “no excuse” for attacking Rock. It’s worth noting that Stephen A. went after the wrong Will Smith, mistakenly targeting a podcast host who has the Twitter handle @willsmith.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
MMAmania.com

Staggeringly stupid! Joe Rogan reacts to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock after ‘mild joke’ at Oscars

Will Smith completely dominated the headlines coming out of the 2022 Oscars this past weekend and not because he won “Best Actor” for his performance in King Richard. Instead, Smith was the center of attention for his reaction to a joke made by Chris Rock ahead of Smith’s award-winning moment. Rock aimed his comical bit at some of the couples in attendance that night before making it to Smith and his wife, Jada. The comedian made a G.I. Jane reference toward Jada, who has been dealing with hair loss after being diagnosed with alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Lady Gaga’s awkward interaction with Caitlyn Jenner at Oscars viewing party

Lady Gaga had an awkward run-in with Caitlyn Jenner at an Oscar viewing party, and now social media can’t stop talking about the cringe-worthy moment.The interaction was captured by BBC journalist Bahman Kalbasi outside of Elton John’s AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party on Sunday evening. Kalbasi posted the 26-second video to Twitter, where it was viewed more than 1.5 million times.In the clip, Caitlyn Jenner asks Lady Gaga — whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta — why she hasn’t seen the singer at their local Starbucks in Malibu for quite some time.“Are you spending time in Malibu...
CELEBRITIES
YourErie

Erie residents react to altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock

Erie residents are weighing in on the controversy surrounding the incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. The incident occurred after Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith’s hair loss. This led to Will Smith physically assaulting Rock on stage. Pinkett-Smith has previously discussed her diagnosis with alopecia in […]
YourErie

YourErie

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy