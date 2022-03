VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Vigo County Health Department has announced they will be hosting an additional two mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics. Each clinic is open to the public working on a walk-in basis, no appointment is necessary. The clinics will remain open beyond the given time frame if necessary. Each clinic will offer the Pfizer vaccine for those ages 12 and up, while Moderna vaccines will be available for those ages 18 and up.

VIGO COUNTY, IN ・ 12 DAYS AGO