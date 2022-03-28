Winco opens on Coburg Road

Of the hundreds of things you can buy at Costco — from bulk snacks to electronics to dog toys — one of the most popular items of all time is the Kirkland Signature rotisserie chicken. It's so beloved by shoppers that Costco revealed in an investor report that it sold more than 106 million birds last year alone. What makes it one of the best grocery store rotisserie chickens? It could be the chicken's extra salty flavor (which Reader's Digest explains is due to a special saline solution injected into the birds) or it could be the $4.99 price tag that has not increased over the years.

