Clergy exodus: Why so many religious leaders are leaving their positions

Hundreds of refugees from Afghanistan, Syria, Iraq and Yemen were stranded at the border of Belarus and Poland late last year, starving and freezing in the cold forest as Polish guards and barbed wire fencing blocked them from entering the European Union. At least eight people died, and hundreds more,...
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the top diplomats of Israel and four Arab states wrapped up a landmark meeting Monday vowing to boost cooperation, which Israel said would send a strong message to its arch foe Iran. As the diplomats were wrapped up in their Negev meeting, Abbas hosted Jordan's King Abdullah II, making his first visit to the West Bank since 2017.
AMMAN, JERUSALEM, March 29 (Reuters) - President Isaac Herzog will make the first official visit by an Israeli head of state to Jordan on Wednesday, officials said, in the latest thaw in ties between two countries formally at peace for nearly three decades. The Israeli-Palestinian conflict, including Israel's nearly 55-year-old...
A teacher at a top grammar school has been suspended after allegedly using a mug with an image depicting the Prophet Muhammad. The staff member is said to have been photographed carrying the item in the playground at Colchester Royal Grammar School in Essex. The white mug appears to feature...
Sde Boker, Israel — Israel on Monday hosted the foreign ministers of four Arab nations and the United States in a bid to strengthen its position in a rapidly shifting Middle East. The gathering brought together the top diplomats from all but one of the Arab countries that have normalized relations with Israel in U.S.-mediated negotiations.
The usually bustling corridors of the cancer unit in East Jerusalem's Augusta Victoria Hospital stand eerily quiet but not because of any drop in Palestinians being diagnosed with the disease. Instead, the main cancer centre for the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip has been refusing new patients. Some 500...
JERUSALEM, March 27 (Reuters) - Two Arab gunmen killed two police officers on a city street in Israel on Sunday and were then shot dead, as the U.S. secretary of state and three Arab foreign ministers visited the country for a summit. Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack in...
