ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dorchester County, SC

Repairs needed on splash pad at new Dorchester Co. park

By Raymond Owens
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WROpz_0esI2KgS00

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Some amenities at a brand-new park in Dorchester County are temporarily closed as they undergo some repairs.

Ashley River Park opened earlier this month, but Dorchester County officials announced the splash pad and park would be closed this week. Crews were out working on those issues Monday.

“We’ve been fully operational for a full week,” said Austin Zuniga, recreation director for Dorchester County Parks. “With that, there were some unforeseen issues.”

The problems were related to the new splash pad.

“The drainage isn’t keeping up, so we’re getting the excess water overflow of the drains and the grates,” explained Zuniga.

Crews tested the Splash Pad by running it for several hours at a time prior to opening. But when it stays on all day long, eventually it starts to back up and overflow outside of the drain.

The drain was removed, flipped over, and reinstalled on Monday. Crews said they created a little wall they believe will keep the water within the splash pad area.

Some parents also brought a concern to officials about shiny black-painted portions of the splash pad. Some kids were slipping on that paint.

“We realized once we were open for a little while that some spots were just a little too slippery for our liking. So, we wanted to address that as soon as possible.”

A clear nonstick adhesive was applied to these areas on Monday. They believe it will make it less likely that children will slip on those portions of the splash pad. This will require the splash pad to be closed for a short time.

“The sealant needs to cure so it will be three days.”

Zuniga said this is just a small hurdle on their path to bringing a great new park to Dorchester County.

“When you open a park of this size there are kinks but nothing major. We’re very happy with how the opening of the park has gone and how it’s being received by the residents of the county.”

Zuniga went on to say, “everything we hear from our customers is that they’re so glad they don’t have to hop in the car and drive 30 minutes to go to a park of this caliber.”

Dorchester County officials say they’re planning to reopen the splash pad on Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

New resort coming to Myrtle Beach oceanfront

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new resort is coming to the Myrtle Beach oceanfront after Holiday Inn Club Vacations acquired 16 acres of land along Ocean Boulevard to build a new resort. The new resort is be located across from Holiday Inn Club Vacations South Beach Resort between Damon’s restaurant and DoubleTree, according to […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Newnan Times-Herald

Neighborhood angry over proposed extended-stay hotel

Residents of a subdivision on the east side of Newnan are fuming as a proposed extended stay hotel has been proposed right in the middle of it, and have asked for more input in the process. A group of residents last Thursday held a vigil on the corner of Thomaston...
NEWNAN, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dorchester County, SC
Dorchester County, SC
Government
WBTW News13

Virginia mom sues Myrtle Beach hotel over bed bugs

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Virginia mother filed a lawsuit Feb. 21 against South Bay Inn and Suites on North Ocean Boulevard over a bed bug infestation. The lawsuit claims a woman and her son, who is a minor, stayed at the South Bay Inn and Suites from Aug. 5, 2021 to Aug. 8, […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WCNC

'This is extremely dangerous': Outer Banks town asks tourists to stop leaving giant holes on the beach

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — Firefighters along North Carolina's Outer Banks are asking beachgoers to stop leaving giant holes along the shore when they leave. The Kill Devil Hills Fire Department posted two photos of large holes that were left unfilled on the beach last week. Firefighters got a call from someone about a large hole along North Virginia Dare Trail about a massive hole near the water.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Splash Pad#Dorchester Co
WBTW News13

10 highest-rated restaurants in Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) -– Tired after a day at Brookgreen Gardens or Huntington Beach State Park? Cool off with a popular local restaurant.  We’ve compiled a list of some of the most beloved eateries in Murrells Inlet. Sit down for some seafood and oysters, or check out the MarshWalk for additional options. A restaurant […]
MURRELLS INLET, SC
WCBD Count on 2

5 South Carolina destinations for the perfect day-trip

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Spring break is finally here, but faced with high gas prices, some might be rethinking travel plans. Others may be hitting the road anyways. According to a survey, 22% of American adults said they plan to travel for leisure in the next one to three months and while the price at the […]
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Carolina

Another earthquake confirmed in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Another earthquake was confirmed in South Carolina, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). According to USGS, the earthquake was detected on Sunday, March 27 at 1:27 p.m. with a magnitude of 2.2. It was located 3.3 miles east of Elgin, SC and 20.7...
ELGIN, SC
News19 WLTX

Accident near Lake Murray Dam kills Irmo man

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — An Irmo man has died after a crash in Lexington County that shut down North Lake Drive over the Lake Murray Dam for hours. Trooper David Jones said the accident happened on South Carolina Highway 6 (North Lake Drive) near Corley Mill Road around 6:45 p.m. Jones said there were three units involved, a 2010 Ford Explorer, a 2007 Lexus, and a 2007 Honda Civic.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy