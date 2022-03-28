Repairs needed on splash pad at new Dorchester Co. park

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Some amenities at a brand-new park in Dorchester County are temporarily closed as they undergo some repairs.

Ashley River Park opened earlier this month, but Dorchester County officials announced the splash pad and park would be closed this week. Crews were out working on those issues Monday.

“We’ve been fully operational for a full week,” said Austin Zuniga, recreation director for Dorchester County Parks. “With that, there were some unforeseen issues.”



The problems were related to the new splash pad.

“The drainage isn’t keeping up, so we’re getting the excess water overflow of the drains and the grates,” explained Zuniga.

Crews tested the Splash Pad by running it for several hours at a time prior to opening. But when it stays on all day long, eventually it starts to back up and overflow outside of the drain.

The drain was removed, flipped over, and reinstalled on Monday. Crews said they created a little wall they believe will keep the water within the splash pad area.

Some parents also brought a concern to officials about shiny black-painted portions of the splash pad. Some kids were slipping on that paint.

“We realized once we were open for a little while that some spots were just a little too slippery for our liking. So, we wanted to address that as soon as possible.”

A clear nonstick adhesive was applied to these areas on Monday. They believe it will make it less likely that children will slip on those portions of the splash pad. This will require the splash pad to be closed for a short time.

“The sealant needs to cure so it will be three days.”

Zuniga said this is just a small hurdle on their path to bringing a great new park to Dorchester County.

“When you open a park of this size there are kinks but nothing major. We’re very happy with how the opening of the park has gone and how it’s being received by the residents of the county.”

Zuniga went on to say, “everything we hear from our customers is that they’re so glad they don’t have to hop in the car and drive 30 minutes to go to a park of this caliber.”

Dorchester County officials say they’re planning to reopen the splash pad on Thursday afternoon.

