Gotham Knights - Anna Lore Joins CW Pilot

The cast of The CW's Walker prequel spinoff continues to grow. On Monday, it was announced that Philemon Chambers (Single All the Way) has joined the cast of Walker: Independence in a series regular role. Chambers will play Augustus "Gus", described per Deadline as "a striking Black man with eyes filled with a world of experience, Gus is the deputy sheriff in Independence. Polite, careful, even tempted, and genuinely willing to help, he's not giving out his opinion of his new boss, Tom Davidson, to anyone."
