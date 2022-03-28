ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Cinco Boone resigns as basketball coach at Angelo State

By Jaydon Hart
 2 days ago

SAN ANGELO– Cinco Boone resigned as the basketball coach at Angelo State on Monday, according to the Angelo State Athletic Department.

In a statement released by the school, “Coach Boone notified James Reid, Angelo State University Athletic Director, that he was resigning his position at ASU to pursue a coaching position at another institution.”

Boone, hired in 2015, led the Rams to a 129-67 record, seven Lone Star Conference tournament appearances, and four trips to the NCAA Division II tournament.

Angelo State University to offer free summer housing for students

This season, ASU went 20-10 and lost to the eventual South Central Regional champs, Black Hills State, in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

Boone’s high mark with the program came in 2016 when he led ASU to a 25-7 record, a second-place finish in the LSC, and a trip to the Sweet 16.

Angelo State has said it will begin its process of finding a new head coach immediately.

