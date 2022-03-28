ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, IL

Henry County Sheriff Arrest and Citation Report 03-28-2022

By Sean Kernan
illinoisnewsnow.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the article-On Saturday, March 26th at 12:36P.M. Henry County Deputies responded to a...

www.illinoisnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel Nebraska

Investigation of stolen dog yields meth arrest

SIDNEY - Fremont County sheriff’s deputies arrested an Iowa woman for suspicion of possession of methamphetamine while investigating a report of a stolen dog. A sheriff’s office press release says a dog was reported stolen from a Mills County residence and deputies were called to the Dollar General store in Sidney, where the owner had tracked the dog.
SIDNEY, NE
WGN News

2 riding off-road vehicle killed in central Illinois crash

TREMONT, Ill. (AP) — Police say an off-road recreational vehicle carrying seven people crashed with a pickup truck at a rural intersection in central Illinois, killing two of the riders. Tazewell County Sheriff Jeff Lower said crash happened about 5 p.m. Saturday when the utility-terrain vehicle apparently ran a stop sign near the village of […]
TREMONT, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kewanee, IL
Henry County, IL
Crime & Safety
County
Henry County, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
The Telegraph

Six face meth felony charges

EDWARDSVILLE - A Cottage Hills woman was charged with a Class 2 felony related to methamphetamine. Martha A. Price, 46, of Cottage Hills, was charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. The case was presented by the Pontoon Beach Police Department. According to court documents, on April 20, Price possessed less than five grams of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver. Bail was set at $50,000.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
KCCI.com

Patrol: Head-on crash kills 4 in Iowa

CLINTON COUNTY, Iowa — Four people were killed after a minivan and a car collided head-on Wednesday in Clinton County, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The crash was reported at 4:54 p.m., northwest of Clinton. According to reports, a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze was traveling westbound in the 4100 block of Iowa Highway 136.
CLINTON COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Citation
KCRG.com

Leader of Cedar Rapids-area drug ring sentenced to 30 years

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa. (AP) — A 62-year-old Cedar Rapids man who police say was the leader of a drug-trafficking ring has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison. George Patrick Ashby was sentenced Friday for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. Court documents say he distributed meth and heroin in the Cedar Rapids area from 2018 through March 2020. Ashby told investigators that his meth supply came from Fort Madison, Burlington and another city in Iowa.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KWQC

Police identify Davenport teen fatally shot Friday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A 16-year-old Davenport teen fatally shot Friday has been identified as Tylan Sanders, Davenport police confirmed Monday. The shooting remains under investigation. No other information was released Monday. Around 6:19 a.m. Friday, officers responded to the 900 block of Iroquois Drive for a report of gunfire...
DAVENPORT, IA
KCRG.com

Two western Iowa teens killed in rollover crash

DAKOTA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Two teenagers were killed in a single-vehicle accident on Saturday morning in north-central Iowa, according to officials. At around 6:19 a.m., the Iowa State Patrol was sent to a report of a crash near the corner of 230th Street and Nevada Avenue on the edge of Dakota City. Troopers believe that a 2005 Chevrolet pickup truck, operated by Gavin Maines, 17, of Woolstock, was traveling westbound on 230th Street failed to make the curve into Nevada Avenue. The truck rolled multiple times, ejecting its occupants, according to officials.
DAKOTA CITY, IA
wcbu.org

Sisters killed in Saturday two-vehicle crash near Tremont

The two people who were killed after a two-vehicle crash in rural Tremont on Saturday afternoon have been identified. 22-year-old Ashley Embree and 16-year-old Sarae Embree were pronounced dead at the scene on Saturday, according to Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley. The sisters from Pequot Lakes, Minn. were passengers in...
TREMONT, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy