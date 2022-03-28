ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

King County woman arrested after mile-long “path of destruction”

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EVQMt_0esI0uwq00

SEATTLE — A woman was arrested Sunday after leading police on a nearly mile-long “path of destruction,” according to the Seattle Police Department.

Around 3:19 p.m. on March 27, officers responded to several reports of a woman causing property damage to business windows.

The police did not specify an exact location.

Officers located several damaged locations and followed a “path of destruction” nearly a mile where they found the woman, who was clutching three stalks of rhubarb.

When officers attempted to stop the woman, she ran.

After a brief foot pursuit, the woman was arrested and booked into the King County Jail on charges of burglary and malicious mischief.

No injuries were reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 7

So What
1d ago

And? What else is new, she'll get out, do more drugs, cause more problems, rinse and repeat. It's so far gone now that there's almost no coming back from it. It's going to take a massive investment in QUALITY treatment programs, mental/behavioral health facilities, job and training programs, actual affordable housing, free housing for the chronically unemployable, etc. It's either that or a massive investment in correctional facilities, a full on police raid through the entire city and a court system that will rigidly prosecute all crimes and impose harsh sentences. Perhaps, even a combination of both would be ideal. However, none of that will ever happen in a real and meaningful way; thus, we are forced to live in a degenerate controlled dystopian nightmare for the foreseeable future. I'm at the point where moving away is the only apparent option. I'm not going to pay some of the world's highest cost of living and have zero sense of safety and security. Good luck y'all! 👍

Reply(3)
6
GraveDigger
2d ago

Yàaaaaawn..... King County has thousands of these people, no prosecution, no sentences, career criminals

Reply
8
Check out more stories from
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle

90K+

Followers

100K+

Posts

42M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
WJTV 12

Man, woman arrested in Pike County on multiple charges

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies arrested two suspects on Wednesday, March 23 after receiving calls of suspicious activity on Boyanton Road. A witness stated they saw a man and a woman trespassing at an unoccupied camp. They were later seen leaving on a golf cart carrying away items. According to deputies, the […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
King County, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
County
King County, WA
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Missing brothers found dead after falling from canoe into lake

The bodies of two missing brothers have been found almost a month after they fell off a canoe and into a lake in the Pacific Northwest.Alexander Tennyson, 19, and his 21-year-old brother Andrew, went missing in Lake Howard in Washington state on 29 January.The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Warm Beach neighbourhood at about 12.30 am on 29 January. Deputies found the canoe they were believed to have used but were unable to locate the two men.They were celebrating a friend’s birthday when their canoe capsized in the lake at night, according to a Go Fund Me page...
ACCIDENTS
KOMO News

'Unruly' passenger killed after exiting Lyft on SR-18

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Washington State Patrol says a 43-year-old University Place man was killed early Saturday morning after he exited the Lyft he was in on the shoulder of northbound I-5 at SR-18. According to state patrol, the Lyft picked up the wrong passenger from the Cheers Bar and Grill in Tacoma. The passenger became unruly and started taking off his clothes.
UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
MyNorthwest.com

Dori: Tacoma man’s truck stolen four times this year, wife and friend chase suspect

Travis Todd’s Ford F-250 pickup is the last tangible thing the Tacoma man has that once belonged to his father, who passed away last year. This morning, the truck was stolen from his home for the fourth time this year. The tale of recovering the pickup is nothing short of wild – including audio and video of his wife and friends catching the thief red-handed just blocks away and chasing the crook on foot through a nearby neighborhood.
TACOMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KOMO News

Man dies after falling into Ballard's Salmon Bay

SEATTLE — Authorities say a 61-year-old man died after he reportedly fell off a working vessel docked in Salmon Bay in Seattle. Shortly after 8:30 a.m. Monday, officials responded to a report of a man who had fallen overboard or possibly slipped off a ladder off the shore, said Detective Patrick Michaud, a Seattle police spokesperson.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

1 killed in crash in Tacoma

Deputies are investigating a collision that left one person dead Wednesday night in Tacoma. The crash occurred near South 96th Street and Pacific Avenue. Pierce County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Darren Moss Jr. said a deputy was trying to catch up with a reckless driver who ran a red light. That driver crashed into another car.
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police: Do you recognize this armed robbery suspect?

RENTON, Wash. — Renton police are asking for help in identifying an armed robbery suspect. Police said at 6:45 p.m. on March 13, an armed assailant approached a person sitting in their car at a laundromat located at 1222 Bronson Way North, placed a gun to the person’s head and told them to get out.
RENTON, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
90K+
Followers
100K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy