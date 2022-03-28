King County woman arrested after mile-long “path of destruction”

SEATTLE — A woman was arrested Sunday after leading police on a nearly mile-long “path of destruction,” according to the Seattle Police Department.

Around 3:19 p.m. on March 27, officers responded to several reports of a woman causing property damage to business windows.

The police did not specify an exact location.

Officers located several damaged locations and followed a “path of destruction” nearly a mile where they found the woman, who was clutching three stalks of rhubarb.

When officers attempted to stop the woman, she ran.

After a brief foot pursuit, the woman was arrested and booked into the King County Jail on charges of burglary and malicious mischief.

No injuries were reported.

