Knox County, TN

Knox County deputy fired amid investigation into on-duty conduct

By Gregory Raucoules
 2 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office on Monday announced that a deputy has been fired while an active internal investigation and potential criminal probe remains ongoing.

Officer Tim Stidam was fired as of Friday, March 25. A KCSO spokesperson said an internal investigation into his on-duty conduct remains ongoing and the probe could become a criminal investigation.

TBI investigating after man dies in Knox County Sheriff’s Office custody

The Sheriff’s Office said in a release that no additional statements will be made until the investigation(s) are closed and Knox County District Attorney General Charme Allen has reviewed the file.

Last year, Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler announced that Stidam’s wife, Sarah Stidam, died after contracting COVID-19.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 5

