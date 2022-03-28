ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illumma Ketamine Clinic shares how their treatment can help with chronic migraines

Cover picture for the articleBlurred vision, intense pain, light sensitivity, anyone that has had a migraine knows it can...

The Mint Hill Times

Arthritis Pain And Natural Treatments

CHARLOTTE – With so many people dealing with arthritic pain, any type of natural treatment is welcomed for pain relief. Luckily, I have treated, at Soothe The Soles Reflexology, several clients with Reflexology techniques, along with aromatherapy blends with the positive outcome from arthritic pain. The Centers for Disease...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
US News and World Report

Ketamine for Chronic Pain

Exactly how ketamine works to help chronic pain is unclear. Studies show that it's much more complex than we previously thought. We know that ketamine attaches to specific areas of the spinal cord and brain that are responsible for pain signals and emotion. After it attaches, it leads to changes that may decrease pain and improve mood.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Science Focus

How to get rid of migraines: The most promising new treatments

For centuries, scientists have debated whether migraines are caused by blood vessels in the head expanding or by some malfunctioning of our nerves. Over the last few decades, however, a more nuanced picture has emerged. A migraine attack starts when the trigeminal nerve, a big pain-sensing nerve in our heads, is stimulated.
SCIENCE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

UW Nurse becomes patient for migraine treatment

MADISON – According to the American Migraine Foundation, over 36 million people in America suffer from severe migraines and headaches. That’s more than the number who have diabetes and asthma combined. Abby Turner, a registered nurse in the UW Health allergy clinic, is a part of the 36 million. She’s had headaches her entire life, but it wasn’t until graduating...
MADISON, WI
EverydayHealth.com

Biofeedback Therapy to Help Chronic Pain

Biofeedback therapy offers a promising alternative to options like opioids for the estimated 50 million Americans living with chronic pain. When it feels like your own body is working against you, biofeedback therapy can empower you to reclaim agency over it. How Biofeedback Can Improve Chronic Pain. Without you even...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Futurity

Alcoholism drug restores macular degeneration vision loss in mice

Researchers may have found a way to revive some vision loss caused by age-related macular degeneration and the inherited disease retinitis pigmentosa. Age-related macular degeneration is the leading cause of blindness. Retinitis pigmentosa (RP) is a rare genetic disorder that causes the breakdown and loss of cells in the retina.
HEALTH
Concord News Journal

Man was rejected to board on his flight home because he ‘put on some weight’ since his passport photo was taken and didn’t match the picture, dies after missing life-saving treatment

Since the pandemic began more than two years ago, airline companies have been hit hard wiping out tens of thousands of jobs and uncountable billions in revenue. The pandemic changed the way airlines operate, enforcing strict measures and procedures for both passengers and employees leading to a lot of problems in handling the boarding process, flights and arrivals.
LIFESTYLE
verywellhealth.com

Early Warning Signs of Multiple Sclerosis (MS)

While no two people experience multiple sclerosis (MS) the same way, some symptoms tend to crop up earlier in the disease course than others. These symptoms may serve as warning signs of the disease, potentially allowing you or a loved one to receive a diagnosis of MS sooner than later.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

Early signs of psoriatic arthritis

Psoriatic arthritis is a type of inflammatory arthritis that can affect some people who have psoriasis. First signs can include joint pain and swelling. Early treatment can help prevent joint damage. Psoriatic arthritis (PsA) is an inflammatory form of arthritis that can cause pain and swelling in the joints. It...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

Gallstone pancreatitis: Causes, symptoms and treatments

Gallstone pancreatitis is a painful and potentially life threatening condition where a gallstone blocks a person’s pancreatic duct. This causes digestive juices to back up and damages the pancreas. Acute (short-term) pancreatitis is the. cause of gastrointestinal-related hospitalizations in the United States. Gallstones cause around 35–40% of these.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
heart.org

Mammograms may provide clues about women’s risk for cardiovascular disease

Routine mammograms may provide information about a woman’s heart health and risk for cardiovascular disease, according to a new study of more than 5,000 women in California. Researchers found that women who have breast arterial calcification, calcium build-up within the arteries of the breast, are at a 51% higher risk for heart disease and stroke than women who do not have breast arterial calcification.
CALIFORNIA STATE
MedicalXpress

Researchers find a 'vicious cycle' between excessive daytime napping and Alzheimer's dementia

Daytime napping is common among older adults. The longitudinal relationship between daytime napping and cognitive aging, however, is unknown. A new cohort study by investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital found a bidirectional link between the two: excessive daytime napping predicted an increased future risk of Alzheimer's dementia, and a diagnosis of Alzheimer's dementia sped up the increase in daytime napping during aging. The team's results are published in Alzheimer's & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association.
MENTAL HEALTH
ScienceBlog.com

Drug cuts brain inflammation, protects cognition in Alzheimer’s mouse model

An anti-inflammatory drug candidate, known as 3,6’-dithiopomalidomide (DP), designed by researchers at the National Institute on Aging (NIA), protected lab mice against cognitive decline by reducing brain inflammation. An international research team led by the NIA scientists published their findings in Alzheimer’s and Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association. NIA is part of the National Institutes of Health.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Skin biopsy can help identify patients with Parkinson's disease

The diagnosis of Parkinson's disease (PD) is currently based on consensus clinical criteria. A novel study reported in the Journal of Parkinson's Disease has found that the presence of neuronal deposits of the biomarker phosphorylated alpha-synuclein (p-syn) in the brain and the skin of patients with PD distinguishes them from individuals with symptoms of Parkinsonism due to the accumulation of another protein, tau. This development may help the early identification and differential diagnosis of PD among the various Parkinsonism subtypes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
yourerie

Your Health: Aspirin for the heart

More than 859,000 Americans die of heart attacks or strokes every year. For years doctors have prescribed aspirin to help prevent a cardiovascular event in healthy people, but research has been mixed on the benefits. Here is a new study that offers new insights on your health tonight. Could an...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Do older adults using statins have lower risk of developing Parkinsonism later?

Parkinsonism is a term for a group of neurological conditions that cause movement problems including tremors, slowed movement and stiffness, with Parkinson's disease being one of the better knowns causes. A new study suggests that older people taking statin drugs have a lower chance of developing parkinsonism later compared to people who were not taking statins. The research is published in the March 23, 2022, online issue of Neurology. Statins are drugs used to lower cholesterol in the blood and protect against atherosclerosis, a buildup of plaque in the arteries that can lead to hardening of the arteries, heart attack and stroke.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

What to know about rheumatoid arthritis and weight loss

Obesity and being overweight are known risk factors for rheumatoid arthritis. Also, while the condition can cause some people to gain weight, others experience weight loss. , people with obesity are more likely to develop rheumatoid arthritis (RA). Weight loss can be a side effect of RA medication or a...
WEIGHT LOSS

