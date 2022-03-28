ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

On Tuesday, officials will try to get the grounded Ever Forward ship back afloat

By Ryan Dickstein
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21n2C0_0esHzf1s00

Freeing the Ever Forward from the Chesapeake Bay.

Tuesday at noon is when officials will attempt to get the grounded container ship back afloat.

Weather conditions postponed an initial attempt last week.

This time, the 500-yard safety zone that surrounds the ship will be extended to 1000 yards, resulting in temporary navigation channel closures for commercial traffic.

Boaters should anticipate one-way traffic to resume Wednesday at midnight.

A Naval architect is currently aboard the Ever Forward monitoring potential pollution and the ship’s stability.

RELATED : Coast Guard starts dredging cargo ship out of the Chesapeake Bay

The 1,095-foot ship has been grounded near Craighill Channel since March 13.

It's owned by Evergreen Marine Corp., which also owns the Ever Given vessel that got stuck in the Suez Canal for a week last year, causing massive problems for global shipping. No traffic has been impacted here thus far.

Last week, WMAR-2 reported on the efforts by the International Union of Operating Engineers, local 25 marine division, to dig out the ship.

GALLERY: MOVING EVERFORWARD FROM THE CHESAPEAKE

Comments / 0

Related
freightwaves.com

Evergreen has plan to refloat Ever Forward

Evergreen Line has a plan to refloat the container ship aground in Chesapeake Bay. “Donjon Smit, the salvor appointed by Evergreen, has conducted several underwater inspections of Ever Forward. The data collected has been analyzed and an effective refloating plan has been designed. This plan can be implemented after approval by the competent authority,” an Evergreen spokesman said in a Friday afternoon email to American Shipper.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Daily Mail

The biggest cruise ship in the world sets sail: It has an ice rink and 19 swimming pools, room for 9,200 people and is longer than London's Shard is tall

She is a true behemoth of the ocean; a city on water longer than the Shard is tall with her own Central Park, ice rink, casino, 19 swimming pools, 20 restaurants and 11 bars. Weighing in at 236,857 tons – five times that of the Titanic – the Wonder of the Seas, the world's biggest cruise ship, set sail in spectacular style on Friday for her maiden seven-day voyage from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to the Caribbean.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shipping#Cargo Ship#Suez Canal#Chesapeake Bay#Coast Guard#Craighill Channel#Evergreen Marine Corp#Wmar 2#Everforward
BBC

Grounded cruise ship carrying thousands refloated

A large cruise ship with thousands of passengers on board has been refloated after running aground off the Dominican Republic. A Dominican admiral said strong winds had caused the 326m (1,070ft) -long Norwegian Escape to ground as it left Puerto Plata. It took more than seven hours for the Norwegian...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
cntraveler.com

Meet the Retirees Who Live on Cruise Ships

When Jeff Farschman, 72, first retired from his role as vice president at Lockheed Martin Services in 2004, he planned on spending his winters as a snowbird enjoying the warm temperatures of the Caribbean. But that all changed when Hurricane Ivan wreaked havoc on Grand Cayman, his island of choice, in September of that same year—so he made what would become a life-changing pivot. Since he’d already booked himself on a week-long cruise to Bermuda, Farschman decided to extend his travels to include six back-to-back cruises (four to Bermuda and two to the Caribbean) culminating as a 47-day trip. This extensive journey became the impetus for how he now spends his retirement: living seven-to-eight months annually aboard Holland America Line cruise ships.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
KEYT

Rescue plan designed for Ever Forward in Chesapeake Bay

BALTIMORE (AP) — The operator of a cargo ship that ran aground in the Chesapeake Bay has a plan to refloat the stranded ship. Evergreen said Friday that the plan involves releasing ballast to lighten the load of the Ever Forward, and dredging around the ship to create space between the propeller and rudder and the seabed. The Donjon Smit salvage team will then refloat the ship at high tide using the power of tugboats and the ship’s main engine. The U.S. Coast Guard says the Ever Forward was headed from the Port of Baltimore to Norfolk, Virginia, when it ran aground Sunday.
BALTIMORE, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

23K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy