Dow limits Russia operations, offers $375,000 humanitarian aid

MIDLAND - Amid Russia's continued invasion of Ukraine, Dow has significantly limited its operations in Russia.

The company continues "to monitor the situation," according to Dow spokesperson Kyle Bandlow.

"Dow stands in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and denounces Russia’s invasion of Ukraine," Bandlow replied in an email response to the Daily News. "We fully support the sanctions implemented against Russia and the efforts of the international community to reestablish peace and safeguard democracy."

Toward this end, Dow has suspended the purchases of feedstocks and energy from Russia. The company also has reduced its operations and product offerings in Russia. It also has stopped its investments in Russia and is only supplying essential goods there, including food packaging; hygiene, cleaning and sanitation products; and household goods.

In Russia, Dow operates a coatings facility and, through a joint venture, Dow Izolan, operates a polyurethane systems facility. Dow and Dow Izolan have about 250 employees in Russia.

Dow’s sales from domestic production in Russia represented less than 1% of Dow’s total revenue in 2021, Bandlow said.

Dow has 11 employees in Ukraine, Bandlow said, adding that Dow is working to ensure the safety and security of its employees in Ukraine and Russia.

"The company is also providing evacuation support, financial assistance, shelter and other support to help employees and their families in Ukraine, and is activating similar processes for our Russian employees," Bandlow said.

As of March 24, Dow had provided $375,000 of humanitarian support, including an employee match, to meet immediate needs in Ukraine and nearby countries who are assisting refugees.

When asked what conditions Dow would need to see in order to resume its previous level of operations in Russia, Bandlow said the company is continuing to the situation.