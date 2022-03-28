ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, MI

Dow limits Russia operations, offers $375,000 humanitarian aid

By Dan Chalk
Midland Daily News
Midland Daily News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HYNm9_0esHzbUy00
Dow logo (Dow )

MIDLAND - Amid Russia's continued invasion of Ukraine, Dow has significantly limited its operations in Russia.

The company continues "to monitor the situation," according to Dow spokesperson Kyle Bandlow.

"Dow stands in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and denounces Russia’s invasion of Ukraine," Bandlow replied in an email response to the Daily News. "We fully support the sanctions implemented against Russia and the efforts of the international community to reestablish peace and safeguard democracy."

Toward this end, Dow has suspended the purchases of feedstocks and energy from Russia. The company also has reduced its operations and product offerings in Russia. It also has stopped its investments in Russia and is only supplying essential goods there, including food packaging; hygiene, cleaning and sanitation products; and household goods.

In Russia, Dow operates a coatings facility and, through a joint venture, Dow Izolan, operates a polyurethane systems facility. Dow and Dow Izolan have about 250 employees in Russia.

Dow’s sales from domestic production in Russia represented less than 1% of Dow’s total revenue in 2021, Bandlow said.

Dow has 11 employees in Ukraine, Bandlow said, adding that Dow is working to ensure the safety and security of its employees in Ukraine and Russia.

"The company is also providing evacuation support, financial assistance, shelter and other support to help employees and their families in Ukraine, and is activating similar processes for our Russian employees," Bandlow said.

As of March 24, Dow had provided $375,000 of humanitarian support, including an employee match, to meet immediate needs in Ukraine and nearby countries who are assisting refugees.

When asked what conditions Dow would need to see in order to resume its previous level of operations in Russia, Bandlow said the company is continuing to the situation.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Midland Daily News
Midland Daily News

861

Followers

573

Posts

101K+

Views

Follow Midland Daily News and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Fox News

US commander estimates nearly three-quarters of Russian forces are dedicated to Ukraine

Gen. Tod Wolters, head of U.S. European Command, said Tuesday that Russia has devoted the vast majority of its military personnel to the invasion of Ukraine. During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Sen. Angus King, D-Maine, noted the large number of Russian reserves committed to the cause, and he asked Wolters what portion of the Russian military was now involved in the invasion.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Putin's chilling warning to the West and oligarchs: Ranting president tells 'scum' traitors Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' and says Western 'attempt to have global dominance' is coming to an end

Vladimir Putin today sent a chilling warning to the West and oligarchs telling 'scum' traitors that Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' - as he claimed Western 'attempts to have global dominance' is coming to an end. The Russian President, speaking in a...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Business
City
Midland, MI
Midland, MI
Business
The Independent

Billionaire Russian oligarch sanctioned in UK complains he has to eat at home after credit cards blocked

A Russian oligarch hit with UK sanctions has complained about being confined to eating at his multimillion pound home in north London while living “practically under house arrest.”Ukrainian-born Mikhail Fridman, who in 2021 had a fortune of £9.3 billion, alleged he can no longer afford to dine out in restaurants after his credit cards were blocked by British authorities - instead being forced to take his meals at his large Victorian house in Highgate.In April 2016, The Times reported that he purchased the property, set on the northern edge of Hampstead Heath, for £65 million.Fridman told the daily Spanish newspaper...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Humanitarian Aid#Ukraine#Dow Rrb#The Daily News
The Independent

American doctor slams US government after he is forced to save own daughter from Ukraine in daring mountain rescue

The family of a Massachusetts 19-year-old woman and her 9-month-old baby have finally made it out of war-torn Ukraine, according to local news site WCVB.Massachusetts parents Dr Deborah Hubbard and Dr William Hubbard say their daughter, Aislinn Hubbard, who had been studying in Kyiv at a prestigious dance school since 2018, had tried to cross the Slovakian border shared with the at-war country, but failed to make it across when agents asked to see her son’s birth certificate.WCVB reported that Dr Hubbard and his daughter and grandchild were able to cross into Slovakia after hiking for hours through...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Huge explosion in Russia near Ukraine border

Witnesses near the western Russian city of Belgorod saw a series of massive explosions on Tuesday night. A video taken near the Russian city and shared on social media showed a huge fireball in the distance. The video showed flashes and apparent secondary explosions and some social media users speculated the explosion took place at an ammunition depot.
EUROPE
Reuters

UK's Johnson says there is evidence Russia trying to get round sanctions using gold

BRUSSELS, March 24 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday there was evidence that Russia was trying to get round sanctions using its gold reserves. "There is evidence that the Russians may be trying to get round - the Russians are obviously going to try to get round - the sanctions on their gold, and we're taking steps to try to make sure that there's no leakage, no sale of bullion into markets around the world," Johnson told reporters in Brussels.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Russia must adhere to U.N. Charter, say UK and India

LONDON, March 22 (Reuters) - Russia must adhere to the United Nations Charter, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during a call on Tuesday, according to a readout provided by Johnson's office. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has created a rift between India, which imports...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Russia's G20 Membership Under Fire From U.S., Western Allies

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States and its Western allies are assessing whether Russia should remain within the Group of Twenty (G20) grouping of major economies following its invasion of Ukraine, sources involved in the discussions told Reuters on Tuesday. The likelihood that any bid to exclude Russia outright would be...
POLITICS
Midland Daily News

Midland Daily News

Midland, MI
861
Followers
573
Post
101K+
Views
ABOUT

Midland Daily News’ website, OurMidland.com, offers community news, wire reports, business, sports and entertainment.

 https://www.ourmidland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy