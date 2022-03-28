ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Rainbow Day’ at elementary schools pulled due to parent complaints during Inclusion Week

By Alisha Jordan, Great Falls Tribune
 2 days ago
Great Falls Public Schools earlier this month pulled the recognition of "Rainbow Day" at elementary schools during "Spread the Word Inclusion Week," citing criticism from parents.

Special Olympics partners with Unified Champion Schools nationwide for a weeklong effort each year to make a pledge to be inclusive of students of all backgrounds and abilities. Special Olympics suggests different themes for the week for the schools in the UCS program, but largely leaves creative freedom to the districts. Since GFPS is a part of UCS, they held their Spread the Word Inclusion Week Feb. 28-March 4, sending letters home to parents to encourage their children to participate in the dress-up days.

According to flyers sent home with students, March 1 was designated as Rainbow Day to “celebrate diversity." Kids were encouraged to wear "Rainbow Colored clothes and celebrate inclusion of everyone."

According to sources familiar with the incident and representatives from the LGBTQ Center, GFPS dropped Rainbow Day because parents had complained that it "pushed the gay agenda."

East Middle School teacher Amy Sterling expressed in a email statement the importance of representation in schools, stating, “I have students who are LGBTQ. I have parents of students who are LGBTQ. I have colleagues and friends who are LGBTQ. Representation matters. We are a public school system and must treat ALL of our students, staff, and parents with respect and dignity. Changing the days after they had been decided, flyers sent out and posters made, is a slap in the face to our LGBTQ students, staff, and parents. We must do better.”

Responding to the criticism, GFPS changed the flyer, instructing students at one elementary school to “dress in bright/neon colors to celebrate inclusion” which was later changed again to “wear green colored clothing and shoes to celebrate inclusion,” at Sacajawea Elementary School for Zero Tolerance Day.

A spokesperson for GFPS was contacted for a statement but was asked to reach out to Special Olympics "since it stemmed from there."

Community members were “disappointed and angry” about the change, board members from the LGBTQ+ Center wrote in a statement.

"The Center received several messages from individuals that were saddened to see Rainbow Day was cancelled," the statement reads. "The Center had no affiliation with Inclusion Week, nor has it yet reached out to the district about this incident. However, we would like to remind all that using phrases like "the gay agenda" is indicative of ignorance and intolerance. We find it most unfortunate that a week about inclusion has rather turned into a rather pointed exclusion of the LGBTQ+ community. We echo the sadness of those that have contacted us about this decision, and hope that the district will do better in the future to assure that inclusion truly does include everyone."

LGBTQ+ Center President James Bamfield said "it is important to teach people and support the community whether they are gay, straight, or trans and let them know their lifestyle is valid."

Vicki Donisthorpe from Special Olympics Montana explained how the purpose of Inclusion Week, as mentioned earlier. She said the solution elementary schools in the district came up with was to reword the flyer advertising Rainbow Day and for each school to instead chose a color from the rainbow.

The LGBTQ+ Center said it wants to inform the community that the center is open to help and expressed they want to be able to work with the school system. The center can be located at 1400 1st Ave N, Great Falls and reached at (406) 201-9666.

Comments / 10

MeFromMT
1d ago

Shocking. You mean parents actually stepped in to stop the disgusting things public schools are now forcing down our children’s throats? That’s called being good parents!! Children do not need to hear this stuff! Otherwise, why don’t we just start teaching kids about sex in elementary school too?! Oh right, because it’s absolutely unnecessary and psychological manipulation.

Reply
8
Richard Osborne
1d ago

The most telling part of this ignorant article is when they put the phrase: It pushed the gay agenda in quotes as if to say this junk is not really doing that. Of course this trash pushes the gay agenda and must be stopped now. Thank you

Reply(2)
3
M60A1 Tanker
2d ago

What a farce to even think or attempt to do that here.

Reply
8
#Elementary Schools#Public School#Rainbow#Racism#Unified Champion Schools#Ucs#Gfps#The Lgbtq Center#East Middle School#Lgbtq
