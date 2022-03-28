ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DUI Driver Charged In December Crash That Killed South Jersey Mom: Report

By Jon Craig
 2 days ago
Genita A Townsend Photo Credit: Genita A Townsend Facebook

A 30-year-old man from South Jersey has been charged with drunk driving in connection with a December crash that killed a beloved mom of four, NJ Advance Media reported.

Stephen M. Karwowski, of Elmer was driving a pickup in Pennsville on Dec. 4, 2021, when he struck a car driven by Genita Townsend, 52, the outlet said. Townsend, of Pennsville, was pronounced dead at the scene of the five-vehicle crash.

An investigation found that Karwowski’s blood-alcohol level was above the legal limit, and he apparently admitted to driving 60 to 65 mph before the crash in an area where the speed limit is 40 mph, NJ.com says.

Townsend was born in the Philippines and is survived by her husband Kenny Townsend; parents, Brad & Carole Gilson; children Sheila Williams (Alton), Genelyn Wilson, Jelou Salinay, Limuel Orbita Jr. and Limuel Orbita III, and a host of grandchildren, according to her obituary.

Townsend's Facebook page shows she previously lived in Annapolis, MD.

#Dui#Obituary#South Jersey#Traffic Accident
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

