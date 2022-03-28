Royals photos of the week - March 28th

To recap this week, we begin sharing three of our favorite photographs from Prince William and Kate Middleton ’s trip to the Caribbean. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have captured some special moments during their visit. We especially loved the picture of the two of them playing the drums at the Trench Town Culture Yard Museum, where Bob Marley used to live in Jamaica and the iconic and historic photo of them at the inaugural Commissioning Parade, where Kate wore an Emilia Wickstead dress and a hummingbird brooch loaned by the Queen.

We also saw many great images of royals, including Queen Elizabeth II admiring fine china from the 1950s and Princess Sofia of Sweden at a graduation ceremony in Stockholm.

Scroll below and see what other royals were up to this week.

The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton were photographed smiling as they attended the inaugural Commissioning Parade for service personnel from across the Caribbean who have recently completed the Caribbean Military Academy’s Officer Training Program. This iconic picture was taken during Jamaica Defence Force on day in Kingston, Jamaica.

The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge were seen playing the drums during a visit to Trench Town Culture Yard Museum, where Bob Marley used to live.

The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge During the third day of their visit to the Caribbean, Prince William and Kate Middleton visited the British Army Training Support Unit (BATSUB) jungle training facility in Chiquibul, Belize.

The Queen Commemorates 70th Anniversary Of Halcyon Days Queen Elizabeth II was photographed speaking with Pamela Harper from British craftwork company at Halcyon Days as she views a display of artifacts to commemorate the company’s 70th anniversary in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle. The Queen was admiring a selection of hand-decorated archive enamelware and fine bone china, including their earliest designs from the 1950s.

The Prince Of Wales and The Duchess Of Cornwall Visit The Republic Of Ireland Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales posed in front of the cathedral during a visit at the Rock of Cashel on March 25, 2022 in Tipperary, Ireland. This is the fifth time that The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall have officially visited Ireland together.

King Willem-Alexander of The Netherlands This week King Willem-Alexander visited a probation institute in Amsterdam. Here he is seen signing a ball for a young boy during his visit.

Queen Letizia of Spain Queen Letizia of Spain attended the event ‘Princesa de Girona’ Foundation Awards 2022 at TYCE on March 24, 2022 in Guadalajara, Spain.

The Countess of Wessex Sophie, The Countess of Wessex visited the 5th Battalion at The Rifles Headquarters in Bulford, Wiltshire.

Queen Maxima of The Netherlands Queen Maxima of The Netherlands opened the Money Week ceremony in Rotterdam, Netherlands.