Royals photos of the week - March 28th

By HOLA! USA
 2 days ago

To recap this week, we begin sharing three of our favorite photographs from Prince William and Kate Middleton ’s trip to the Caribbean. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have captured some special moments during their visit. We especially loved the picture of the two of them playing the drums at the Trench Town Culture Yard Museum, where Bob Marley used to live in Jamaica and the iconic and historic photo of them at the inaugural Commissioning Parade, where Kate wore an Emilia Wickstead dress and a hummingbird brooch loaned by the Queen.

We also saw many great images of royals, including Queen Elizabeth II admiring fine china from the 1950s and Princess Sofia of Sweden at a graduation ceremony in Stockholm.

Scroll below and see what other royals were up to this week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NsYN1_0esHz93z00

The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge

Prince William and Kate Middleton were photographed smiling as they attended the inaugural Commissioning Parade for service personnel from across the Caribbean who have recently completed the Caribbean Military Academy’s Officer Training Program. This iconic picture was taken during Jamaica Defence Force on day in Kingston, Jamaica.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3clTDS_0esHz93z00

The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge were seen playing the drums during a visit to Trench Town Culture Yard Museum, where Bob Marley used to live.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e2UIA_0esHz93z00

The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge

During the third day of their visit to the Caribbean, Prince William and Kate Middleton visited the British Army Training Support Unit (BATSUB) jungle training facility in Chiquibul, Belize.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sR5rQ_0esHz93z00

The Queen Commemorates 70th Anniversary Of Halcyon Days

Queen Elizabeth II was photographed speaking with Pamela Harper from British craftwork company at Halcyon Days as she views a display of artifacts to commemorate the company’s 70th anniversary in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle. The Queen was admiring a selection of hand-decorated archive enamelware and fine bone china, including their earliest designs from the 1950s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YzNd4_0esHz93z00

The Prince Of Wales and The Duchess Of Cornwall Visit The Republic Of Ireland

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales posed in front of the cathedral during a visit at the Rock of Cashel on March 25, 2022 in Tipperary, Ireland. This is the fifth time that The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall have officially visited Ireland together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1deqKj_0esHz93z00

King Willem-Alexander of The Netherlands

This week King Willem-Alexander visited a probation institute in Amsterdam. Here he is seen signing a ball for a young boy during his visit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W1HA3_0esHz93z00

Queen Letizia of Spain

Queen Letizia of Spain attended the event ‘Princesa de Girona’ Foundation Awards 2022 at TYCE on March 24, 2022 in Guadalajara, Spain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42Vsvu_0esHz93z00

The Countess of Wessex

Sophie, The Countess of Wessex visited the 5th Battalion at The Rifles Headquarters in Bulford, Wiltshire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28ya1l_0esHz93z00

Queen Maxima of The Netherlands

Queen Maxima of The Netherlands opened the Money Week ceremony in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K0BjX_0esHz93z00

Princess Sofia of Sweden

The beautiful Princess Sofia of Sweden participated in a graduation ceremony for Sophiahemmet University at Stockholm City Hall on March 25, 2022 in Stockholm, Sweden.

New York City, NY
