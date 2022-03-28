ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Could Johnny Manziel be set for A&M homecoming?

By David Rancken
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 19 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u5bhi_0esHz2su00

Johnny Manziel is already looking beyond whatever playing days he has left. He says he wants to go back to where it all started for him - Bryan-College Station.

'Johnny Football' talked to TMZ about his present and his future. Right now, he's committed to playing for another season for the "Fan Controlled Football" league this spring. Manziel also said that while he doesn't have the stuff to play in the NFL, he believes he still has flashes of greatness.

"I think I still have flashes, but I'm looking at what's next in my life and I want sports and football to be something that is gonna be a mainstay in my life for a long time," Manziel said, per TMZ.

"Now, it's figuring out where exactly that's gonna be - whether it's continuing to work with the FCF or something I'm really interested in as well is going back to Texas A&M and being a part of my school, or the program or whatever it is."

