Public Safety

Adults shouldn't assault people over words they don't like

By Zachary Faria, Commentary Fellow
Washington Examiner
 2 days ago

It should not be too much to ask that adults not react violently when someone says something they don’t like. But two high-profile incidents in the past few weeks suggest it just might be. Comedian Chris Rock told a joke about the wife of actor Will Smith that...

