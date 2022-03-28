ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MGM Springfield donates to Open Pantry that will feed 5,000 families

By Sy Becker
 2 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – Inflation coming on the heels of the Pandemic has worsened food insecurity in Springfield.

MGM Springfield President Chris Kelley presented Open Pantry Community Services Executive Director Terry Maxey with a $5,000 check, enough to feed 5,000 families of four. “What a challenging few years it’s been. It’s a privilege to be able to partner with groups like Open Pantry, and lend a hand to those who need it most in our community.” Chris Kelley

Three County Fair collects food donations in Northampton

The Open Pantry Community Services Executive Director Terry Maxey told 22News of the troubling increase in the number of Springfield families who rely on his agency to feed the family.

“One of the things that we’re finding is that people who never used the pantry in the past are now using the pantry, not necessarily for emergencies but for sustainable food.” Terry Maxey

During his recent interview with 22News, United Way of Pioneer Valley Executive director Paul Mina blamed inflation for the rise of those in need as he related the heartbreak of one first-time recipient of donated food.

“She cried literally she had no expectation of that help. She never asked for help before.” Paul Mina

Just this past weekend, Northampton’s Three County Fair held a food collection drive to help the spiraling number of Hampshire and Franklin County families in need.

