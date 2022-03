Centralia elementary school students competed in the Sodexo Future Chef competition on Wednesday night. “The Future Chef event hosted by Sodexo Wednesday night was a huge success,” the school district reported on Facebook. “Special thanks to our judges, Tami Grubs and Julie Iverson, for taking time out of your evening to support our students. And to Marlene Lord, Betty Rivas, Roberta Sjoblom and Heidi Rheaume for providing support, culinary expertise and encouragement to the student contestants.”

5 DAYS AGO